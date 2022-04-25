Erika Jayne Shades Lisa Vanderpump: Her Breath ‘Reeks Of Garlic, Cigarettes & Chardonnay’

Erika Jayne thinks that Lisa Vanderpump’s breath smells pretty awful. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented on a post from @BravoHousewives Instagram account on Saturday April 23 to respond to a claim that Lisa, 61, shaded her intelligence. Erika accused her co-star of having halitosis or chronic bad breath.

The post that Erika commented on highlighted a comment that Lisa had made after having a bite with Garcelle Beauvais. The post had a headline that read, “Lisa Vanderpump insults Erika Jayne’s intelligence, saying Garcelle should’ve given her a ‘scratch and sniff’ book instead of her memoir.” This all came after Erika had thrown Garcelle’s memoir Love Me As I Am in the garbage.

After reading the headline, Erika clearly had some strong feelings about Lisa’s remark, particularly about a “scratch and sniff” book, given her opinions on the Vanderpump Rules star’s breath. “That’s rich coming from someone whose breath reeks of garlic, cigarettes, and chardonnay,” she wrote.

While Erika fired back at Lisa over the comments regarding the new memoir, Garcelle has also responded to Lisa chucking her book in the trash. She playfully re-created finding the book being thrown in the trash with her pal Ross Matthews. In the comedic clip, she quipped that it was “rude” to toss the book in the garbage.

Other than the book drama, Garcelle and Erika have had a fair share of issues brewing between them since back in January. After it was revealed that Garcelle had unfollowed her co-star, Erika wrote an Instagram comment saying that she’d do the same thing. “Well [let] me unfollow her back,” she wrote.

The social media drama wasn’t the only issue stirring them up though! Garcelle also commented on Erika’s legal issues, stemming from a pair of diamond earrings that one of Erika’s husband Tom Girardi’s former client had called on her to hand over. “I would give up the diamonds quickly. I believe she’s giving them to a third party until it’s decided if she does have to give them back. But I agree with you, there’s so much more that she could do,” Garcelle said on a January episode of The Real. “Even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything that Tom was doing, but this is a way of saying, ‘I have compassion for you and therefore take the jewelry, take the necklace.’”