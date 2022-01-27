Erika Jayne Reacts After Garcelle Beauvais Unfollows Her On IG While Filming ‘RHOBH’

Is a new feud boiling in Beverly Hills? ‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne recently reacted after her co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, seemingly unfollowed her on Instagram.

The drama is heating up for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Season 12 hasn’t even premiered yet! After Garcelle Beauvais, 55, appeared to unfollow costar Erika Jayne, 50, on Instagram in the midst of filming the show’s newest season, Erika had some choice words. Taking to the comments section of a Bravo fan account that reported the news, Erika made her feelings clear, writing: “Well [let] me unfollow her back.”

After it was revealed that Garcelle had unfollowed Erika, Garcelle had an interesting follow up comment 😏 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/4t42yYdkHt — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time Garcelle and Erika have feuded, as a deleted clip from the season 11 reunion displayed. But Erika has ruffled more than a few feathers on set. In the past, tensions have run high between the “Pretty Mess” singer and fellow housewife Sutton Stracke, who fans also noticed stopped keeping up with Erika on Instagram after Erika called her a “b*tchy f***ing c**t.” Broadway star Sutton, along with Garcelle, had an especially tumultuous relationship with Erika during season 11, when Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s crimes were revealed in a shocking turn of events. After accusing Erika of not caring about the victims of her husband’s embezzlement scandal, Sutton further clapped back at Erika for being a fake friend, stating: “I actually thought that you were being sincere. And you know what that is? Lying.”

Though Erika claimed she had no knowledge of Tom’s embezzlement scandal, many of the housewives were skeptical of her claims, with Kyle Richards even telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the housewives “had to go in hard on” Erika in the season 11 reunion. In the four-part special, which aired on Bravo! in November, host Andy Cohen didn’t hold back on Erika, asking her the tough questions about her estranged relationship to her own legal troubles; a source even EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that Andy and Erika were “fighting” at the reunion. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Garcelle shared that she was “really proud” of Andy for putting Erika in the hot seat. Though it’s hard to say where the ladies will stand when season 12 finally airs this year, with two new housewives joining the group, there’s sure to be far more drama, callouts, and shade in store.