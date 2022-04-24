Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Sober: ‘I Used To Be Happy When I Was High’

Nicki Minaj made a surprising revelation about her lifestyle when a fan asked her a rather personal question on Twitter. The 39-year-old rapper explained how she is sober now after the fan inquired if she was “high” on April 21. “No I’m sober & loving life. You?” Nicki posted, before following up in a second tweet, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.”

No I’m sober & loving life. You ? https://t.co/ZarkBIMEzt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022

The “Super Bass” hitmaker then added a third tweet to explain why some people accuse her of being under the influence over the appearance of her eyes. “My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I’m high when I’m not wearing makeup,” she wrote. “Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba.” She concluded her tweet by reiterating she is just as happy sober as she was when she was “high.”

It’s possible Nicki could be on a cleaner living path since becoming a mother. She’s already admitted to adopting a new point of view after welcoming her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty in 2020. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Nicki said that bringing a baby into the world “has made me see more good in people” and “more good in the universe.” She added, “It makes you more of a forgiving person. When I look at my son, I’m reminded that I am so blessed. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, ‘Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.'”

View Related Gallery Nicki Minaj Wearing No Makeup: Photos Of Rapper Embracing Her Natural Beauty Nicki Minaj, dressed down in an all red Juicy tracksuit, leaves her hotel to rehearse for the 'Philly 4th of July Jam and Grand Fireworks Finale' Featuring: Nicki Minaj Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States When: 03 Jul 2014 Credit: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotosfour509929.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Nicki Minaj arrives in Paris for a Karl Lagerfeld photo shooting. Paris, France April 4th 2018. 04 Apr 2018 Pictured: Nicki Minaj. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA194136_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself. 🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022

My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I’m high when I’m not wearing makeup. Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was 💯 true tho. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, a source close to Nicki backed up the sentiment, telling HollywoodLife exclusively that motherhood has proved wonders for the singer. “Nicki becoming a mom has really been the thing she needed in her life. She is loving every minute of it,” the insider explained. “Nicki is taking things amazingly well. Nicki knows she’s very blessed and the more time she can spend with her little one, the better.”