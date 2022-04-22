Britney Spears Slays In Daisy Dukes & Crop Tops In Sexy New Video: Watch

Another day, another sexy video of Britney Spears modeling her clothes. The 40-year-old posted two videos of herself rocking low-rise denim short shorts with two crop tops – a green sweatshirt and a sheer white lace tied top. She topped her look off with black leather combat boots and a slew of hats.

Britney posted both videos with the same caption, writing, “This is one of the longest videos I have ever made … it’s almost 2 min buddy !!! If you REALLY think about it as many nasty pics and distorted stories MURICA documentaries have done on a spin of MY LIFE … it’s time I TAKE MY TIME !!! Pssss @beyonce thank you for this cool green hoodie !!!”

While Britney recently announced that she is pregnant, she made sure to note in another post, “My videos were shot before I was pregnant just so you know !!!” In one outfit, Britney rocked a neon green and black herringbone Ivy Park hoodie with mid-calf leather boots.

For her second outfit, she wore a long-sleeve white button-down top that was tied under her chest to make it cropped, putting her toned abs on display. While rocking the white shirt, Britney threw on a gray safari hat and a bright red top hat.

Britney has been a long time daisy dukes fan and it’s so refreshing to see her in the short shorts now because she is finally free to wear them and share the photos and videos with fans.

Britney first announced that she was pregnant with Sam Asghari on April 11, when she wrote, “I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!!. If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”