Trump Storms Out Of Interview After Piers Morgan Asks Him About 2020 Election Loss: Watch

Donald Trump, 75, stormed out of an interview with Piers Morgan, 57, after he was asked about the 2020 presidential election, in new clips. The television presenter took to Twitter to share the promo video with the caption, “BREAKING NEWS” and it went viral pretty quickly. In one clip, the former U.S. president can be seen calling Piers “very dishonest” while walking away from the cameras after he was pressed about claims he lost the election due to voter fraud.

Trump appeared to become more and more frustrated as the clips went on and even went as far as to say he thinks Piers is “a fool” for believing what he believes.

“I think I’m a very honest man … much more honest than you, actually,” Trump said in the video.

“Really?” Morgan then asked.

“Yeah,” Trump responded.

Further in the video, Piers went on to tell Trump that the 2020 presidential election “was a free and fair election. You lost.”

Trump didn’t hesitate to reply with, “Only a fool would think that.”

“You think I’m a fool?” Morgan asked.

“I do now, yeah,” Trump responded.

Trump’s interview with Piers comes after he alleged that he didn’t win the presidential election against Joe Biden in Nov. 2020 because the expansion of mail-in voting due to the COVID pandemic was concealing voter fraud by Democrats in certain key swing states like Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

“With respect, you haven’t produced the hard evidence,” Piers told Trump about his allegations before he responded with, “I don’t think you’re real.”

The promo clip ended by showing Trump standing up from his seat and ordering production to “turn the camera off” because Piers was being “very dishonest.”

Shortly after the promo video started going viral, Piers told The Post that in the interview, he also told Trump that he blamed his refusal to not admit defeat in the election for the Capitol riot in Jan. 2021. He said the politician called him “a fool” once again and accused him of not studying. Piers said Trump called him “a fool” a total of seven times in the interview.

Trump’s interview with Piers will air in full on April 25.