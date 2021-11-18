Interview

Donald Trump Didn’t Tell Rioters ‘Go Home’ In Jan. 6 Insurrection Video Outtakes, New Book Says

Donald Trump, Capitol
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
DC National Guard walk around the Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
UNITED STATES - January 7: The East Front of the U.S. Capitol is seen through a shattered door leading to the center steps in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, following the riot at the Capitol the day before. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. The House and Senate certified the Democrat's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Author and journalist Jonathan Karl revealed what happened behind the scenes, when then-President Donald Trump was making his video message to rioters during the January 6 insurrection.

Before he was banned from Twitter in wake of the January 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump released a video telling rioters to “go home,” but author Jonathan Karl spoke about what happened in the White House that day during a Thursday November 18 appearance on The View. The show’s co-hosts asked the 53-year-old Betrayal: The Final Act Of The Trump Show author what he learned about the riot, and he revealed that the then-president had to film multiple takes of his video, where he told rioters to “go home.”

During the January 6 insurrection, Trump tweeted out a video late in the afternoon addressing his supporters who were protesting to overturn the election, which he lost to President Joe Biden. “I know you’re pained, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it,” he said. “We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Trump didn’t tell rioters to ‘go home’ in early takes of his Jan. 6 video, according to a new book. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock)

Karl mentioned that Trump’s instructions for rioters to go home were not included in early takes of the video during his View appearance. “He finally issued that video – you remember—way late. The riot was almost over,” he said. “What I learned is there were multiple outtakes that were deemed unacceptable, and I asked somebody who was there for shooting that video what happened, and he said, ‘He didn’t tell them to go home. All he did was praise them.’ Like, ‘No, we got to do it again. Take 2, Take 3, Take 4.’”

Related Gallery

Donald Trump Vs. The Press -- PICS

May 4th 2020 - Lesley Stahl has been released from the hospital after being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus. - File Photo by: zz/Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx 2016 9/20/16 Lesley Stahl at The New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala held on September 20, 2016 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. (NYC)

Before explaining what had happened during the filming, Karl detailed more aspects of the insurrection, including that Trump watched what was happening from a room next to the Oval Office. “What I learned was he very much liked what he was seeing. He talked about how many people had been out there. People were finally fighting for him,” the author explained. He said that the then-president received a number of calls from people asking him “to do something about it.”

Jon Karl was a guest on ‘The View’ to discuss his new book ‘Betrayal.’ (AWNewYork/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the interview, The View hosts asked Karl in what ways the insurrection could’ve been worse, and he mentioned that there were other times that things could’ve “gone off the rails.” Karl mentioned how unclear it would’ve been if then-Vice President Mike Pence did try to overturn the election when Congress gathered to certify the election. He also mentioned that as Congress was being evacuated, a young staffer mentioned that someone should grab the mahogany boxes that held the electoral ballots. “Under our Constitution, you have to have the original electoral ballots, signed by the states, and they have to be done by a certain time,” he said. “A smart young staffer said grab them and save them.” HollywoodLife reached out to Donald Trump’s office for comment.