Adriana Lima, 40, Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Sexy Cutout Dress On Runway: Photos

Adriana Lima looked gorgeous when she put her bare baby bump on full display in a cutout mini dress on the runway at Alexander Wang's fashion show in Los Angeles.

April 20, 2022 10:28AM EDT
Pregnant Supermodel Adriana Lima Walks the Alexander Wang Runway in Los Angeles' Chinatown


Adriana Lima left little to the imagination when she showed off her baby bump on the runway. The 40-year-old model was strutting down the runway at Alexander Wang’s Fortune City fashion show in Los Angeles on April 19, when she rocked an extremely sexy cutout dress that had a gaping hole on the stomach, revealing her bump.

Adriana Lima showed off her bare baby bump on the runway at Alexander Wang’s Fortune City fashion show in Los Angeles on April 19. (Tim Regas / SplashNews.com)

On the runway, Adriana rocked a strapless black knit mini dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The neckline wasn’t even the sexiest part though, as the entire stomach was cut out showing her growing, bare baby bump. On top of her dress, she rocked a matching ruffled cardigan and completed her look with thigh-high, black leather slouchy boots and gold earrings.

As for her glam, Adriana had her jet black hair slicked back and down in a wet-hair look while thick eyeliner and a dark black glossy lip completed her makeup.

This isn’t the first time Adriana showed off her baby bump during a fashion show, in fact, she attended the Balmain Autumn-Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, when she wore a tight black maxi dress that was completely sheer down the front.

Adriana’s bump was on full display in this plunging black ruffled knit mini dress with a cardigan & slouchy, leather thigh-high boots. (Tim Regas / SplashNews.com)

Adriana’s black dress featured a turtleneck and long sleeves while the entire front featured sparkly lace details. She wore a black wool peacoat draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a bunch of rings and gold strappy heels. She tied her look together with a bright red, sultry smokey eye with a nude lip and had her jet black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Adriana first announced her pregnancy in a TikTok video on Feb. 18, sharing that she is pregnant with her third child. This is the first baby she shares with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers. In the video, Adriana shows a bunch of clips of Andre scaring her, and then at the end, the video took a turn as she was the one to surprise him when she announced that she was pregnant.

