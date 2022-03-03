Adriana Lima, 40, Shows Off Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Adriana Lima looked fabulous when she showed off her baby bump in a skintight, sheer black dress at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.

Adriana Lima is one sexy pregnant woman and she proved that when she attended the Balmain Autumn-Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2. The 40-year-old supermodel showed off her baby bump in a tight black maxi dress that was completely sheer down the front.

Adriana’s black dress featured a turtleneck and long sleeves while the entire front featured sparkly lace details. She wore a black wool peacoat draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a bunch of rings and gold strappy heels.

As for her glam, she rocked a bright red, sultry smokey eye with a nude lip and had her jet black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Adriana first announced her pregnancy in a TikTok video on Feb. 18, sharing that she is pregnant with her third child. This is the first baby she shares with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers. In the video, Adriana shows a bunch of clips of Andre scaring her, and then at the end, the video took a turn as she was the one to surprise him when she announced that she was pregnant.

Ever since she announced her pregnancy, Adriana has been on a roll with her maternity outfits. Just recently she attended the Formula E Race Series wearing a skintight, sequin iridescent midi dress. The long-sleeve bodycon dress highlighted her frame and she styled it with a baggy blazer and strappy heels.