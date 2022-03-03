Fashion

Adriana Lima, 40, Shows Off Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Dress At Paris Fashion Week

adriana lima
Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner seen during a photo shooting in Paris during the Fashion Week on february 28th 2022. 28 Feb 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832641_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore attends the Chloe Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris Fashion Chloe F/W 22-23 Front Row, Paris, France - 03 Mar 2022
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Coperni show, Runway, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2022
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Coperni show, Runway, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Adriana Lima looked fabulous when she showed off her baby bump in a skintight, sheer black dress at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week.

Adriana Lima is one sexy pregnant woman and she proved that when she attended the Balmain Autumn-Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2. The 40-year-old supermodel showed off her baby bump in a tight black maxi dress that was completely sheer down the front.

adriana lima
Adriana Lima showed off her baby bump at the Balmain Autumn-Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Adriana’s black dress featured a turtleneck and long sleeves while the entire front featured sparkly lace details. She wore a black wool peacoat draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a bunch of rings and gold strappy heels.

As for her glam, she rocked a bright red, sultry smokey eye with a nude lip and had her jet black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Sheer Outfits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More

Adriana Lima Balmain show, Photocall, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2022
Hollywood, CA - Rihanna and her baby belly are ready to eat as they are seen grabbing a bite at Nobu after the Rams Super Bowl victory. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ab / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015 WEARING GIVENCHY

adriana lima
Adriana looked fabulous in the tight black maxi dress that was completely sheer on the front & she accessorized with gold strappy heels & a peacoat draped over her shoulders. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Adriana first announced her pregnancy in a TikTok video on Feb. 18, sharing that she is pregnant with her third child. This is the first baby she shares with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers. In the video, Adriana shows a bunch of clips of Andre scaring her, and then at the end, the video took a turn as she was the one to surprise him when she announced that she was pregnant.

Ever since she announced her pregnancy, Adriana has been on a roll with her maternity outfits. Just recently she attended the Formula E Race Series wearing a skintight, sequin iridescent midi dress. The long-sleeve bodycon dress highlighted her frame and she styled it with a baggy blazer and strappy heels.