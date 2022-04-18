Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence After Briana DeJesus Defamation Lawsuit Gets Dismissed

Kailyn Lowry, 30, is speaking out about a judge’s decision to dismiss her defamation lawsuit against Briana DeJesus on April 18. The Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram story to share a message about her feelings on the dismissal and admitted that although she thinks it’s “unfortunate,” she “respects” the outcome.

“While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision,” Kailyn wrote in the message. “With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true,” she wrote. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

After the judge decided to dismiss the lawsuit, Briana also reacted in a statement to Celebuzz. “I won,” she simply but effectively said. She also shared several screenshots to her Instagram Story of her buying a clown costume and a mirror from Amazon, seeming to hint that she was may send the items to Kailyn. “Alexa play ‘b*tch better have my money’!” she wrote in the gift message.

The lawsuit dismissal comes almost nine months after Kailyn and Briana first started battling things out in court when the defamation case began. Kailyn was suing Briana after she alleged that the fellow reality star falsely claimed that Kailyn physically assaulted Chris Lopez, who is the father of her two youngest sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 20 months, and broke into his home. Kailyn was arrested after the alleged assault but the charges were later dropped and she denied “ever [having] been charged with breaking & entering. Ever.”

According to court documents obtained by Celebuzz, the judge noted that the “reference to breaking and entering did nothing to change the fact that Lowry was in fact arrested for domestic violence and did not enhance the sting of previous publications about Lowry’s arrest.”

The judge also reportedly claimed that “Even if the isolated statement regarding ‘breaking and entering’ can be considered defamatory, there is insufficient evidence to establish that Soto [DeJesus] knew the statement was false at the time it was made.”

Before the latest lawsuit, Kailyn and Briana’s feud started way back in 2017, when Briana started dating Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, with whom the latter shares son Lincoln, 8. The ladies started trashing each other on social media and also got into a physical altercation on one of the Teen Mom reunions.