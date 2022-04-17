Britney Spears Confesses She’s ‘Scared To Have A Baby In This World’ After Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears is excited to be a mom again — but the 40-year-old singer revealed that she’s also “scared to have a baby in this world” in a new Instagram post. The lengthy message, shared on Saturday, April 16, indicated that the fear was due to recent documentary films made about her legal conservatorship battle that came to an end in Nov. 2021.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead!!!” she also wrote, referencing Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears and Britney Vs Spears. “I mean was that even allowed???? Again OH WELL, it’s perspective you know???” she added. The caption was included with a black-and-white throwback photo to when she was pregnant with her first son Sean, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline, back in 2005. The couple are also parents to son Jayden, 15.

The image is specifically a still from the music video “Someday (I Will Understand)”, which is a ballad she wrote about her future child about two weeks before finding out she was pregnant. “Someday you will understand in/God’s whole plan/And what he does to you/Oh, but maybe someday you will breathe/And you’ll finally see, you’ll see it all in your baby/You’ll see it all in your baby,” she sings on the track.

Britney confirmed she was expecting her third child with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, in an Instagram post on Monday, April 11. At first, the “Toxic” singer thought she was just “food pregnant” in Maui — but says she “got a pregnancy test” to confirm the news. “Uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant…It’s growing !!!” she added, noting she “might just lose it” if she’s having twins.

She also used the opportunity to shed light on her past experiences with perinatal depression when paparazzi aggressively chased her throughout her first two pregnancies. “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression,” Britney wrote. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”