Hayden Panettiere Goes Makeup Free & Rocks Sweats For Rare Night Out After Boyfriend’s Bar Fight

Hayden Panettiere rarely makes a public appearance but lately, it seems like she’s been everywhere. Just last night the 32-year-old was out at Nobu Malibu when she wore a pair of gray Aviator Nation sweatpants with a powder blue hoodie from the same brand. The actress went completely makeup free and threw her blonde hair up into a messy bun.

Hayden looks stunning with or without makeup, but seeing her without any glam was super refreshing. She looked casual and happy when she left dinner with friends, which was a complete 180 from a few weeks ago.

On March 25, Hayden and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson were out to eat at Sunset Marquis when they got in a brawl with other patrons at the restaurant. A video was released by TMZ of Brian getting in a physical fight with other people in the middle of the street outside the restaurant.

In the video, Hayden tried to pull Brian away from the fight while warning him, “Brian, jail!” as he was on probation until 2025, according to TMZ.

A representative for Hayden told People, “While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip. That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay.”