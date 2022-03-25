Hayden Panettiere Spotted In Bar Fight In Los Angeles As Ex Wladimir Klitschko Fights in Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, were caught on video physically fighting other people. At one point, the actress warned Brian — who has a history of legal troubles — about getting arrested.

Hayden Panettiere and her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson were involved in a wild fight in Los Angeles on Thursday night (March 24). Video obtained by TMZ that can be seen below shows the couple in an aggressive group brawl outside the Sunset Marquis. An eyewitness told the outlet that Hayden, 32, and Brian got into an argument inside the hotel with another group, one of whom reportedly claimed that Brian “spit on them.” The manager kicked everyone out and the fighting turned physical outside.

Hayden can be seen trying to pull Brian off of the people he’s fighting in the video. At one point, the Nashville star appears to get physically kicked in the face. Hayden can also be heard yelling, “Brian, jail!” as a warning to her beau about being arrested due to the scuffle. Brian’s currently on probation until 2025 due to past legal issues, per TMZ.

Security eventually were able to break up the fight, and afterwards Hayden and Brian reportedly went back inside the hotel to apologize to staff. Authorities were called over the fight but arrived after everyone had left, so a report wasn’t filed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Hayden’s rep.

Hayden’s had a very turbulent relationship with Brian since they started dating in 2018. Brian was arrested in July 2020 for felony spousal assault. At the time, Hayden released the following statement to HollywoodLife after Hickerson’s arrest: “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again,” the actress claimed, adding, “I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Additionally, Hayden’s attorney, Alan Jackson shared this statement with us: “After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served,” Jackson continued, adding about his client: “As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.”

Hayden was recently in the news for outwardly supporting Ukraine, where her ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, is currently fighting to defend against Russia. Hayden shares her 7-year-old daughter Kaya with Wladimir.