Jamie Lynn Spears Shows Support For Sister Britney After Her Pregnancy Announcement

Jamie Lynn Spears seems ready to bury the hatchet with her estranged sister Britney!

Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, is ready to let bygones be bygones, ya’all! On April 9, Britney Spears, 40, nearly broke the internet when she revealed with fans on Instagram that she was having a baby with fiance Sam Asghari, 28. And although Jamie Lynn and Britney have been estranged following the release of Jamie Lynn’s scathing autobiography, Things I Should’ve Said, the former Nickelodeon star extended an olive branch to Britney — showing her support by “liking” the post!

As HollywoodLife reported, Britney — who shares sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline, 44, said that she “lost so much weight” before heading to Maui with Sam. She added that Sam told her that she was “food pregnant” before dropping the bombshell announcement, which was that she got a positive pregnancy test and was “having a baby!”

“I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!!” Britney added. “If 2 are in there … I might just lose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.” Britney continued in the post by stating that she once suffered from depression. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she wrote.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!!” Britney ended the pregnancy post by writing, “Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

Following Britney’s announcement, Jamie Lynn’s like appeared on the post — making her the first one in Britney’s biological family to react to the exciting news. Britney’s new family, however, reacted in a separate post. After Britney’s reveal, Sam took to his Instagram to share some heartfelt words for his pregnant fiancee. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do,” Sam wrote.