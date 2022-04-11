Jessica Simpson Pairs One-Piece Swimsuit & Famous Daisy Dukes On Family Vacation

The pop star/fashion designer looked sassy in white Daisy Dukes and a cheeky one-piece during her Mexican getaway. She was sure to share the moments on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson, 41, was ready to soak in the sun while donning a pair of her iconic Daisy Duke shorts during her family’s spring break vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She showed off her toned, tan legs along with some sweet family snapshots in an Instagram post on Monday, Apr. 11.

The mother-of-three looked sensational while pairing white cut-offs à la Daisy Duke with a colorful one-piece bathing suit in one shot. Elsewhere in the photo album she turned around to reveal a cheeky glimpse of her derriere in the 80s-chic neon one-piece.

In addition to her outfit’s flirty backside, the purple and orange design featured strips of sheer fabric across her toned midriff and a plunging neckline for a cleavage-enhancing effect. Ever the fashionista, the sun-tanned talent dressed the ensemble up with white sunglasses and a cool, straw cowboy hat while letting her blonde tresses hang down in salt-kissed waves.

Jessica also included some sweet family moments, cozying up with her husband Eric Johnson, 42, in several photos. Their little ones Maxwell Drew, 9, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3 looked like they were having a blast while swimming together in one photo. Ace got to enjoy some fishing, which mom caught in another snapshot.

The blonde beauty made sure to show off her toned figure in one more bikini shot, donning a sparkling gold two-piece with sunglasses and a straw cowboy hat for another post. “Adios Cabo San Lucas,” she wrote in the caption.