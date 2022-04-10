See Pic

Kim Kardashian Rocks Hot Pink Bikini Top & Short Shorts In Hawaii: ‘Aloha’

Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching photo of herself standing in front of palm trees and flaunting her fit figure.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is looking like a girl who loves to have fun in the sun in her latest Instagram photo! The reality star shared the new snapshot on April 10 and in it, she’s standing outside in what  appears to be Hawaii in front of a few palm trees while wearing a hot pink bikini top and matching shorts and holding a purple and white lei. She has her hair in two braids and a flower tucked above one ear as she gives a slight smile to the camera.

“Aloha 🌺,” Kim appropriately captioned the photo, which was met with a lot of compliments from pals and fans. “Beautiful,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “love an island queen.” A third shared, “nice picture, you always look amazing” and several more posted heart-eyed emojis.

Before Kim posted her latest pic, she made headlines for showing up to the premiere of her family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. It was the first public event the lovebirds attended together and they looked so content while making their way into the building and holding hands. Kim also spoke out about their new romance in a special interview with Good Morning America, which aired this week.

Kim Kardashian in a different bikini during a previous outing.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim told host Robin Roberts when talking about Pete during the interview. “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Kim and Pete started dating around the same time she met him while hosting Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021. Since then, they’ve been out and about at various places and their romance is set to be shown on The Kardashians when it starts airing on April 14. Pete is the first guy Kim has been romantically linked to since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. 2021.