Jada Pinkett Smith Is A Golden Goddess For 1st Red Carpet Appearance After Will’s Oscar Slap

Jada Pinkett-Smith joined Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen to open the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, stepped out for a public event for the first time after her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars a few weeks ago, and she looked radiant. The actress attended the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on April 9 and wore a figure-flattering glittery gold dress as she posed on the red carpet. She was joined by Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for some of the pics and flashed a big smile in front of the cameras.

Jada added gold earring and gorgeous makeup that included red lipstick and appeared happy and content as she celebrated the opening of the new facility, which has five dance studios, including an aerial studio named after her and Will. The highly anticipated center will welcome students aged 8 and up and will feature classes in Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Hip Hop, African, Dunham, Tap, & Musical Theater.

Jada’s appearance at the center’s event comes just days after it was announced that Will is banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next 10 years after he slapped Chris on stage. The actor apparently decided to slap the comedy star when he told the audience a joke about Jada and her shaved head. Since Jada suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes sudden hair loss, the joke didn’t go over too well with Will.

Just two days after the Oscars, Jada seemed to break her silence about the incident when she asked for “healing” in a simple Instagram post. The post included a photo of the quote, “THIS IS A SEASON FOR HEALING AND I’M HERE FOR IT.”

Chris has yet to speak publicly about the slapping incident and admitted he’s “still processing” what happened during his Boston comedy show on March 30. He also recently stated he’s not speaking out until he’s “paid,” but it’s unclear what he means by that. His brother, Kenny, also told the Los Angeles Times that Chris didn’t know about Jada’s struggle with alopecia and if he did he wouldn’t have made the joke that he did at the Oscars.