Britney Spears Hilariously References Chipotle In Crop Top: ‘Not Free Salsa, But Guacamole’

Britney Spears knows ‘guac is extra’ — just like her! The singer modeled a new pink crop top as she reminded herself (and fans) to have self worth.

Britney Spears is all about the confident, positive messages these days — and even looked to fast casual restaurant Chipotle for some inspiration! The 40-year-old rocked a pink crop top and jeans as she wrote, “Again !!! I remind myself every morning I am NOT free salsa … I am guacamole,” on Saturday, April 9. The reference was to the fact that Chipotle’s three salsas are free, however, the guacamole costs extra for their tacos and burritos.

She wrote “again” in reference to a meme she shared a day prior, on April 8. The post read, “Don’t let anyone treat you like free salsa. You are guacamole baby. You. Are. Guacamole.” She wrote in response to the image, “Stay away from people who tell you you’re free salsa … remind yourself every morning … I am guacamole.”

Brit looked fabulous in the long sleeved bustier style top, paired with black skinny jeans and booties. She added a cameo style necklace for a Southern vibe, fitting with her voluminous blonde hair that she curled. As usual, the “Toxic” singer was beaming as she posed up a storm in her sunny living room — clearly ready for a day ahead!

Just last week, Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, enjoyed yet another well-deserved tropical vacation! The two appeared to head back to Hawaii, known to be her favorite place, before checking out another nearby island. She shared a number of updates from the trip, including two smoldering photos of her model fiancé — even calling him her “husband” (the two are not yet legally wed, but got engaged in Sept. 2021 after nearly five years of dating).

“Here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND!!!! I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram,” she said, referencing younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, with whom she has a contentious relationship. Sam looked calm and collected as he posed poolside rocking an all white outfit.