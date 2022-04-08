Khloe Kardashian Hits The Gym In Low-Cut Sports Bra The Morning After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

No days off for Khloe Kardashian, who hit the gym bright & early in a sports bra & leggings, the morning after the premiere of ‘The Kardashians.’

Khloe Kardashian sticks to her fitness routine no matter what and she proved that when she worked out first thing in the morning after her big event. The 37-year-old worked out in a plunging black sports bra and matching leggings after attending the premiere of Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Goya Studios in LA the night before.

Khloe posted a black and white photo of herself leaning against the equipment in the gym wearing a plunging halter-neck sports bra that showed off ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching high-waisted leggings and a pair of white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the night before, Khloe rocked a tight champagne silk gown with a low-cut neckline, a tight corset, and a fitted skirt that had a plunging slit on the back. She accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandals and tiny cat-eye sunglasses.

Khloe’s hard work in the gym is seriously paying off and just the other day she showed off her amazing figure in a new ad for Good American’s new Sustainable Denim collection.

In the photo, Khloe wore a sleeveless, high neck white crop top with a pair of high-waisted, distressed denim shorts. As for her glam, Khloe had her short, shoulder-length blonde hair down in voluminous curls while a nude matte lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Khloe has been showing off her toned figure in a slew of sexy looks lately, especially fitness outfits. Just the other day, Khloe hit the gym in fuchsia high-waisted Bo + Tee High Waisted Leggings with a matching pink Bo + Tee Purpose Cross Back Sports Bra in Dark Pink.