Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Hits The Gym In Low-Cut Sports Bra The Morning After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

khloe kardashian
Marion Curtis/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian leaves the gym after a workout in Beverly Hills, CA on April 23, 2015. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1007122 230415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber are all smiles out a morning workout together. 13 Jul 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770557_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with daughter True in Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Sep 2021
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian turned heads once again this morning, this time during an exercise session with her personal trainer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

No days off for Khloe Kardashian, who hit the gym bright & early in a sports bra & leggings, the morning after the premiere of ‘The Kardashians.’

Khloe Kardashian sticks to her fitness routine no matter what and she proved that when she worked out first thing in the morning after her big event. The 37-year-old worked out in a plunging black sports bra and matching leggings after attending the premiere of Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Goya Studios in LA the night before.

Khloe posted a black and white photo of herself leaning against the equipment in the gym wearing a plunging halter-neck sports bra that showed off ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching high-waisted leggings and a pair of white sneakers.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian looked stunning in this plunging silk corset gown alongside her daughter True, Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian at the premiere of Hulu series, ‘The Kardashians,’ at Goya Studios in LA on April 7. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the night before, Khloe rocked a tight champagne silk gown with a low-cut neckline, a tight corset, and a fitted skirt that had a plunging slit on the back. She accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandals and tiny cat-eye sunglasses.

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian Then & Now: See Photos Of Her Glam Transformation

Khloe Kardashian 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season Two Launch, Hollywood, California, America - 19 Mar 2008
Khloe Kardashian 'The Cheetah Girls One World' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 12 Aug 2008
Khloe Kardashian 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami' Reality TV show launch party at Wet Republic, Las Vegas, America - 16 Aug 2009 Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian promoting the kick off of their new tv show 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami'

Khloe’s hard work in the gym is seriously paying off and just the other day she showed off her amazing figure in a new ad for Good American’s new Sustainable Denim collection.

In the photo, Khloe wore a sleeveless, high neck white crop top with a pair of high-waisted, distressed denim shorts. As for her glam, Khloe had her short, shoulder-length blonde hair down in voluminous curls while a nude matte lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Khloe has been showing off her toned figure in a slew of sexy looks lately, especially fitness outfits. Just the other day, Khloe hit the gym in fuchsia high-waisted Bo + Tee High Waisted Leggings with a matching pink Bo + Tee Purpose Cross Back Sports Bra in Dark Pink.