Khloe Kardashian Slays Plunging Corset Dress As She Brings True, 3, To ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Khloe Kardashian rocked a skintight, plunging corset silk gown when she attended the premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ with her daughter, True.

Khloe Kardashian looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Goya Studios in LA on April 7. The 37-year-old wore a tight champagne silk gown with a plunging neckline and a tight corset that put her toned figure on display.

Khloe’s sleeveless dress had a sweetheart neckline that was low-cut, revealing ample cleavage. The bodice of the dress was a sheer paneled corset that showed off her tiny waist while the rest of the gown flowed out into a fitted silk skirt.

As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, the back of the skirt featured a plunging slit and she accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandals and tiny cat-eye sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long, platinum blonde hair down in beach waves.

Khloe brought her three-year-old daughter, True, to the premiere, and she looked adorable in a silk dress that matched her mom’s. True accessorized her sleeveless shift dress with a pair of white high-top sneakers. and a slicked-back bun.

Also in attendance at the event was Khloe’s older sis, Kim Kardashian, who looked unbelievably sexy in a skintight, silver latex gown with a low-cut bustier neckline and a super cinched-in waist. Kim’s dress had a plunging, hip-high slit on the side of the skirt and she accessorized with a chunky choker necklace and a pair of Pleaser Adore 701 Platform Stiletto Sandals.

Momager, Kris Jenner, also looked stunning when she wore a hot pink ensemble featuring an oversized cape dress with matching pointed-toe studded pumps, a medallion necklace, and a matching leather purse.