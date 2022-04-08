Fashion

Khloe Kardashian Slays Plunging Corset Dress As She Brings True, 3, To ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

khloe kardashian
Action Press/Shutterstock
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Apr 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks stunning as she quietly attended The Kardashian' Hulu TV show viewing party in Hollywood. 08 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845752_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Khloe Kardashian rocked a skintight, plunging corset silk gown when she attended the premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ with her daughter, True.

Khloe Kardashian looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of Hulu series, The Kardashians, at Goya Studios in LA on April 7. The 37-year-old wore a tight champagne silk gown with a plunging neckline and a tight corset that put her toned figure on display.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian looked stunning in this plunging silk corset gown with her daughter True, mom Kris Jenner & sister, Kim Kardashian at the premiere of Hulu series, ‘The Kardashians,’ at Goya Studios in LA on April 7. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Khloe’s sleeveless dress had a sweetheart neckline that was low-cut, revealing ample cleavage. The bodice of the dress was a sheer paneled corset that showed off her tiny waist while the rest of the gown flowed out into a fitted silk skirt.

As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, the back of the skirt featured a plunging slit and she accessorized with a pair of Tom Ford Shiny Leather Padlock Pointy Naked Sandals and tiny cat-eye sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her long, platinum blonde hair down in beach waves.

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Mother-Daughter Photos

FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785aq) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, The United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian is spotted arriving at her daughter True's Monday gymnastic class in Los Angeles wearing cozy leggings and Yeezy sneakers. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
los angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out with her daughter True Thompson after she throws shade at her brother Rob's ex Blac Chyna after the model moaned about selling three cars due to "lack of child support." despite Rob being the main caregiver.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe brought her three-year-old daughter, True, to the premiere, and she looked adorable in a silk dress that matched her mom’s. True accessorized her sleeveless shift dress with a pair of white high-top sneakers. and a slicked-back bun.

Also in attendance at the event was Khloe’s older sis, Kim Kardashian, who looked unbelievably sexy in a skintight, silver latex gown with a low-cut bustier neckline and a super cinched-in waist. Kim’s dress had a plunging, hip-high slit on the side of the skirt and she accessorized with a chunky choker necklace and a pair of Pleaser Adore 701 Platform Stiletto Sandals.

Momager, Kris Jenner, also looked stunning when she wore a hot pink ensemble featuring an oversized cape dress with matching pointed-toe studded pumps, a medallion necklace, and a matching leather purse.