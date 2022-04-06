Ally Brooke Reveals Why Her Debut Film ‘High Expectations’ Was ‘An Inspirational Experience’

The former Fifth Harmony band member spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her first feature film, what it was like working with Kelsey Grammer, and more.

Fans already know that Ally Brooke is an exceptional singer from her time in Fifth Harmony. We also got to see her sashay to third place on Dancing with the Stars in 2019. Now, the 28-year-old superstar is proving she’s a triple threat with her debut feature film High Expectations, out in theaters for a one-night-only, nationwide screening on April 7. “I read the script, and I was like, ‘I have to do this,’ ” Ally told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I loved it. It was so moving to me. I had to audition, and once I did, they told me I had it. I really wanted it, so it was so great,” she added.

In High Expectations, Ally plays Sofia, an aspiring singer who offers advice to her ex-boyfriend Jack Davis (Taylor Gray) after he gets cut from the club soccer team by his father, Coach Davis (Kelsey Grammer). “For a long time, I had been on auditions and really been after this,” Ally tells HL of her journey to the big screen. “This came to me and it was such a treat and such an inspirational experience. I loved every bit of it.”

The “No Good” hitmaker also explained how she felt connected to Sofia, who dreams of having Ally’s real-life career. “I loved who she was. She was brave, and has courage, but is also tough, and also shows grace,” Ally explained. “I loved that about her. And she was this light. And I try to be a light. In those ways, I really want to be more like her.”

Another special treat for Ally in her feature film role was getting to star alongside Kelsey, 67. She told HL that working with the “legendary” Frasier alum was “amazing.” “I just adore Mr. Grammer,” she said. “I adore him.” Along with her acting role, Ally also performs the title track for High Expectations. “Being able to sing, and then sing as her (Sofia), was just such a freeing experience. The lyrics and what she’s singing is so meaningful. It was so deep for me,” Ally shared.

So what’s next for Ally Brooke? For starters, the Texas native just dropped a new single, “Tequila”, thereby proving that her music career isn’t taking a backseat anytime soon. Ally is dreaming big, just like her character in High Expectations. She told HL she’d “love” to appear on a hit television show such as HBO’s Succession. Furthermore, the multi-talented star has her sights set on an even bigger hopeful opportunity: Broadway.

“Oh, I would love that. Are you kidding me?” Ally excitedly said in our interview. “I would love that. That’s going to happen. I know it’s going to happen. I would so love that.”