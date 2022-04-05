Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram.

Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.

“When I saw it, I was devastated, I dropped my phone. My heart dropped into my stomach, I fell over and started crying because I was heartbroken,” Aliyah told the outlet, while further claiming that she spent the night with him just a few days prior to the gender reveal video. “I thought our future had nothing to do with another woman being pregnant. I found out their gender reveal was very last minute and it just broke my heart,” she said.

After learning that the rapper is going to be the father to a baby boy, Aliyah said that he has “bombarded her with texts” and “begged her to continue their relationship,” which began in 2012 when Aliyah was only 19 years old. “We met at a Christmas Eve party and it was love at first sight. I was just glamoured by him. He came up to me and said ‘you’re my date for the night’ and that’s how we first started,” Aliyah said of their first encounter. “I thought he was a king. He was very sweet, very romantic and he just courted me. I could see he was going to be my boyfriend in the future.”

As far as the future goes, Aliyah is accepting of the fact that Soulja Boy and Jackie are having a child together. However, she said that Soulja’s new baby mama was well aware of the fact that he was taken. “I met the hairdresser maybe once or twice. I knew he was friends with her friends, I knew she did hair. When I came across her, she was very nice to me – she knew I was his girlfriend, we would kiss and be close with each other in front of her,” Aliyah added. “I saw her once more at New Year’s Eve and I believe she was doing hair. I was his date – it’s New Year’s Eve and that’s a couple’s day. We kissed when the ball dropped and she went home and I stayed over. She was well aware because she was talking to him trying to get out and leave the house and I was there staying.”