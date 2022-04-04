Nikki Bella Rocks Leather Crop Top & Latex Pants For ‘Sister Sunday’ With Brie

The Bella Twins came to slay in the latest installment of their ‘sister Sunday’ series, with Nikki rocking a leather crop top and Brie in a plunging white shirt.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella got some bonding time in on April 3, and Brie took to Instagram to share a photo of their girls’ day. Both sisters came to slay with their looks. Nikki wore tight, latex pants, paired with a tight leather crop top. She paired the look with her hair styled sleek and straight, parted down the middle. She also added bright red lipstick for a pop of color, and accessorize with a chain necklace.

Meanwhile, Brie wore leather pants, as well, paired with a plunging white top. She had her hair parted down the middle, too, but styled in loose waves. Her makeup was more subtle than her sisters, but she still perfectly showed off her glowing glam as they posed for a picture together.

Two days prior, Nikki and Brie attended the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ahead of Wrestlemania weekend. The ladies got all glammed up for the event, and looked incredible. Brie rocked a sparkly, silver dress with dangerously low-cut neckline, while Nikki was ravishing in a low-cut red dress with corset-style midsection. Again, Nikki rocked sleek and straight hair for the event, while Brie had her locks in curls.

After welcome babies one day apart during the summer of 2020, Nikki and Brie spent months hard at work to get back in shape. It culminated with the ladies coming out of retirement to wrestle once again at the WWE Royal Rumble in Jan. 2022. Although the sisters didn’t hit the ring at Wrestlemania this year, they did partake in various events throughout the weekend and supported their friends in the industry.

Now, Nikki’s career seems to be her focus, but in 2021, she opened up about plans for a second child with fiance, Artem Chigvintsev. “I would like, if we did have a second, to have it right at 40 or right before 40,” Nikki, who is currently 38, told Us Weekly in October.