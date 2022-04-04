See Pic

Nikki Bella Rocks Leather Crop Top & Latex Pants For ‘Sister Sunday’ With Brie

nikki brie bella
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2016
Nikki Bella and sister Brie Bella arrive at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 2022 held at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, Los Angeles, California, United States. Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 2022, 3labs, Culver City, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Nikki Bella and Brie BellaNikki and Brie Bella out and about, Studio City, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Feb 2020
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella'Boss Babes and CEOs', Magic Convention, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The Bella Twins came to slay in the latest installment of their ‘sister Sunday’ series, with Nikki rocking a leather crop top and Brie in a plunging white shirt.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella got some bonding time in on April 3, and Brie took to Instagram to share a photo of their girls’ day. Both sisters came to slay with their looks. Nikki wore tight, latex pants, paired with a tight leather crop top. She paired the look with her hair styled sleek and straight, parted down the middle. She also added bright red lipstick for a pop of color, and accessorize with a chain necklace.

Meanwhile, Brie wore leather pants, as well, paired with a plunging white top. She had her hair parted down the middle, too, but styled in loose waves. Her makeup was more subtle than her sisters, but she still perfectly showed off her glowing glam as they posed for a picture together.

Two days prior, Nikki and Brie attended the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ahead of Wrestlemania weekend. The ladies got all glammed up for the event, and looked incredible. Brie rocked a sparkly, silver dress with dangerously low-cut neckline, while Nikki was ravishing in a low-cut red dress with corset-style midsection. Again, Nikki rocked sleek and straight hair for the event, while Brie had her locks in curls.

After welcome babies one day apart during the summer of 2020, Nikki and Brie spent months hard at work to get back in shape. It culminated with the ladies coming out of retirement to wrestle once again at the WWE Royal Rumble in Jan. 2022. Although the sisters didn’t hit the ring at Wrestlemania this year, they did partake in various events throughout the weekend and supported their friends in the industry. 

Related Gallery

Nikki Bella's Hottest Ab Bearing Looks: Crop Tops & More

Former WWE Wrestler Nikki Bella takes charge and grabs a kiss from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev while grabbing some magazines at a newsstand in Studio City, Ca Pictured: Nikki Bella,Artem Chigvintsev Ref: SPL5119494 300919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nikki Bella Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019 Wearing Luciana Balderrama
Nikki Bella Nikki Bella out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019

Now, Nikki’s career seems to be her focus, but in 2021, she opened up about plans for a second child with fiance, Artem Chigvintsev. “I would like, if we did have a second, to have it right at 40 or right before 40,” Nikki, who is currently 38, told Us Weekly in October.