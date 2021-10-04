See Pic

Nikki Bella Wears A Tiny Crop Top While Showing Off The Results Of A Late-Night Workout

nikki bella
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Former WWE Wrestler Nikki Bella takes charge and grabs a kiss from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev while grabbing some magazines at a newsstand in Studio City, Ca Pictured: Nikki Bella Ref: SPL5119494 300919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Former WWE Wrestler Nikki Bella takes charge and grabs a kiss from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev while grabbing some magazines at a newsstand in Studio City, Ca Pictured: Nikki Bella,Artem Chigvintsev Ref: SPL5119494 300919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nikki Bella Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019 Wearing Luciana Balderrama
Nikki Bella Nikki Bella out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Abs for days: Nikki Bella rocks a tiny nude crop top and shows off her abs in a late-night workout photo.

Nikki Bella shared a bathroom selfie from her late-night workout. The star of Total Bellas, 37, rocked a nude crop top that showed off her toned stomach in the photo shared on her Instagram Story on October 3.

“Fun night last night so need a double workout!” she wrote above the selfie. “And a bathroom selfie.” She added, “P.S. it was cold” to explain the heart and smiley face stickers placed on her chest.

The bathroom selfie comes amidst news that the former WWE superstar has been tapped to judge America’s Got Talent: Extreme, the upcoming AGT spin-off. Nikki will join executive producer Simon Cowell and professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana as judge. Terry Crews, who also hosts the flagship AGT, will host the spin-off competition series.

Nikki celebrated the news on Instagram on October 1 with a photo with Terry and her fellow judges on stage. “Somebody pinch me!! Beyond excited, fired up and honored to be a judge on America’s Got Talent ExTreme with an incredible group of people,” she captioned. “I honestly feel like I’m dreaming!! So ready to get EXTREME!!! Bella Army I hope you’re ready! Come with me from the WWE ring to the judging table! I’ll need you!” 

Related Gallery

Nikki Bella -- PICS

Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella thinks safety first sanitizing the cart before shopping at Whole Foods. Pregnant Nikki is playing things safe and keeping things clean as she's also spotted moving her trash bins with sanitizing wipes. Pictured: Nikki Bella BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: ConejoMalo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nikki and Brie Bella show off their growing baby bumps during a lunch outing on Thursday. 13 Feb 2020 Pictured: Nikki and Brie Bella show off their growing baby bumps during a lunch outing on Thursday. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA609443_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Nikki Bella rubs her belly after feeding her parking meter on her way to visit a friend in Los Angeles. Pictured: Nikki Bella BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

nikki bella
Nikki Bella (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

As for her wrestling career, Nikki recently revealed that her doctors have put her on the “retired bench for life” during an interview alongside sister Brie. The siblings appeared on Sippin The Tea TV Show on September 30, where Nikki explained that her health complications have put an indefinite pause on her professional fighting career.

“I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life,” she said, adding that it would “take a lot scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff” for approval to return, “so that would be unlikely.” While her return would “years down the road,” Nikki admitted that she has still been perfectly content, adding that she has found her “happy place” with running Bonita Bonita Wine, the wine brand she shares with sister Brie.

“I know I’m where my soul is meant to be,” she said. “The wine industry, winemaking, and anything with wine, I’m like happy It’s my happy place.”