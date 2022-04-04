Lady Gaga Helps Fix SZA’s Dress As She Walks Onstage With Crutches At The Grammys: Watch

SZA had some help from the one and only Lady Gaga as she hobbled onstage with crutches at the Grammys on April 3.

Lady Gaga proved to be the ultimate girls’ girl when SZA won a Grammy Award at the show on April 3. SZA was on crutches during the ceremony, and slowly made her way to the stage with the train of her long dress trailing behind her. Gaga was in one of the seats that SZA walked by, and she quickly bent down to help fix the gown so SZA wouldn’t trip over it. Gaga made sure that the sheer train of the dress was fully fanned out and looking its best, even running to keep up with SZA as she stepped onto the stage.

Legends supporting legends! @ladygaga held up @sza's dress as she made her way to the stage to accept the #GRAMMYs Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance pic.twitter.com/38tpZhjO64 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 4, 2022

SZA and Doja Cat won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on “Kiss Me More.” Doja Cat broke down in tears as they accepted the award together. She also almost missed the special moment because she was in the bathroom just minutes beforehand!

Meanwhile, in the press room after the win, SZA explained why she was on crutches at the Grammys. “It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this, like the day before,” SZA explained. “Everything awesome in my life also has to come with something very random.” She didn’t explain the exact nature of her injury, but clearly it was bad enough that she needed some assistance when it came to navigating the Grammys!

This was SZA’s first ever win at the Grammys, and she had five nominations in total at the show. The ladies beat out Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber/Benny Blanco, BTS and Coldplay to take home the Pop Duo/Group Performance award. However, Gaga did win in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love For Sale, which she collaborated on with Tony. Gaga also performed a tribute to Tony at the show, and he introduced the performance with a virtual message.