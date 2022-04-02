See Pics

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

Jaden Smith
SplashNews.com
Jaden Smith Opening of Louis Vuitton X Cocktail Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jun 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Jaden Smith sparks dating rumors with Madison Pettis while spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two were extra close and cozy as they shared multiple long hugs and were reportedly flirting with each other. She gazed into his eyes countless times and he was a gentleman walking her to her car.Pictured: Jaden Smith, Madison PettisBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jaden Smith takes a mystery blonde to the beach to watch him surf in Malibu despite recommendations to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured: Jaden Smith BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper/actor Jaden Smith is out with nature Tuesday afternoon catching waves in Malibu, California. The young rapper/actor rides a few waves during the outdoorsy day trip.Pictured: Jaden SmithBACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith was spotted in New York after his father, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. (SplashNews.com)

The sweet outing comes as Will stepped down from the Academy shortly after it initiated a review of his behavior during Sunday’s Oscars. In a statement obtained by HollywoodLife, the actor said he “betrayed the trust of the Academy” and is “heartbroken” over his actions. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” the statement reads. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

On Monday, Will also offered an apology to Chris via Instagram, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.” He added, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.” He also apologized to Venus and Serena Williams, after winning the Best Actor gong for portraying the family’s patriarch, Richard Williams in King Richard. He then concluded his message by stating that he is a “work in progress.”

Related Gallery

Oscars 2022: Photos Of The Show Highlights

Best Picture - CODA - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Chris Rock and Will Smith 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Actor in a Leading Role - Will Smith in King Richard 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith was seen with his girlfriend Sab Zada. (SplashNews.com)

The social media mea culpa came a day after Will apologized for his actions to his fellow nominees and the Academy during his Oscar acceptance speech, yet he didn’t mention Chris by name. Meanwhile, Chris — who is reportedly not pressing charges against Will at this time — has yet to make a statement on the incident.

 