Ice T, 64, Post Shirtless Selfie Showing Off His Toned Torso: ‘Hold Up, Not Bad’

Ice-T, 64, is sharing a healthy dose of self love for his physical appearance in his latest social media post! The rapper shared a new mirror selfie on Twitter on Apr. 2 and it showed him shirtless while wearing only black pants and showing off his toned torso. “I just walked by my mirror and said ‘Hold up, not bad for 64…’ if I say so myself! Lol,” he happily captioned the pic.

I just walked by my mirror and said ‘Hold up, not bad for 64…’ if I say so myself! Lol pic.twitter.com/OVPdMG445v — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 2, 2022

Once Ice-T shared the gem, it didn’t take long for his fans to comment, and they were full of kind words. “Man’s a literal living legend,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Outstanding and looking sharp… Respect.” A third supporter exclaimed, “Looking buff sir!” and a fourth shared, “Props brother…thats putting in the hard work.”

Before Ice-T shared his latest impressive pic, he made headlines for complimenting his wife Coco Austin, 43, and how well she took to motherhood with the birth of their daughter Chanel, 6. “I didn’t expect her to be such a great mom. She keeps surprising me. She really just outdoes herself,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March.

“She didn’t want to be a mom until she hit her 30s,” he continued. “She was doing her peep show in Vegas and she said, ‘When I’m done with this, we’re going to have a baby.’ She was 35, and she was concerned because we had created a lifestyle, where she was traveling with me, she was everywhere with me. And she was like, ‘When I have this baby, I don’t want it to change my lifestyle.’”

He went on to admit that when Chanel was born, “everything changed”, but Coco “turned into a supermom.”

“Nothing was more important than Chanel,” he explained. “We’ve never had a nanny, we’ve never spent the night away from Chanel.”

Ice-T and Coco were married in 2005 and welcomed their little girl ten years later. They often share adorable snapshots and videos of their loving and funny moments with her on social media. One of the latest showed the musician cuddling his mini me in a clip shared by Coco. “Its all about moments…

#daddyslittlegirl,” she sweetly wrote in the caption.