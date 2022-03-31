Katy Perry Rocks High Slit Skirt While Promoting New Shoe Line In Photo Shoot

For the re-launch of her 2017 shoe collection, Katy Perry posed in a number of different ensembles to show off the different footwear looks in a series of new photos.

Katy Perry bought back her Katy Perry Collections footwear collection, which initially launched in 2017, and she re-launched it with a new spring collection in March 2022. Katy took various different photos in the different shoe styles, which include heels, wedges, sandals and more. For one look, she showed off pink and white heels, which she paired with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. The loop was complete with a matching pink shirt and earrings, while the singer had her hair pulled into a high updo with middle part.

For another look, Katy posed on a fake beach while sitting in a beach chair. She wore a purple dress with plunging neckline and midsection cutout. The shoes were open-toed kitten heels, and Katy wore her hair down and in loose waves to go with this ensemble. She also wore matching purple sunglasses.

“Spring is my favorite season, when everything starts to breathe again, especially your tootsies,” Katy gushed. “These light and bright styles will help you celebrate the season in full bloom.” She also said that she considers the shows in her spring 2022 collection a “playful reconnection with nature.”

Another one of the pieces are a pair of thong sandals with daisies on the strap. The double strap also has a blue pattern around the ankle. To show off this look, Katy wore the shoes with a crocheted dress that had a halter-style neckline. She also rocked matching earrings while posing amidst greenery.

Katy has certainly been keeping busy with a number of different ventures lately. She’s also back as a judge on this season of American Idol, and kicked off her Las Vegas residency, Play, in Dec. 2021. Her newest song, which features Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” also came out at the end of last year.