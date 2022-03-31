Jim Carrey Is ‘Retiring’ After 45 Year Career: ‘I’ve Done Enough’ & ‘I Have Enough’

Jim Carrey said he would only take on another project that’s ‘really important for people to see’ but said he’s ready to move on from acting in a new interview.

Jim Carrey declared that he’s retiring from the acting and comedy worlds. “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” he said in a new interview to Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover on Thursday, March 31. The 60-year-old didn’t say the door is closed for good on other projects though, explaining that he would consider a script that was “important for people to see.”

“It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might,” the Canadian-born star noted to a stunned Kit. “I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he said during the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 junket.

Jim has had one of the most successful comedy acting careers in history, dating back to his stand-up gigs at the Toronto Yuk Yuk club. He was infamously passed on by Saturday Night Live in the 80s, but continued to hustle in the stand-up world, appearing on several late night shows — including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Carrey’s made a name for himself on In Living Color, which lead to his box-office breakout Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in 1994.

The project was quickly followed up by a string of hits including The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever and Liar Liar — cementing his status as one of the most successful lead actors of the decade. Jim continued the momentum into the early 2000s with Bruce Almighty co-starring Jennifer Aniston, and, of course, the forever-Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.