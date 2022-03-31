Watch

Jim Carrey Is ‘Retiring’ After 45 Year Career: ‘I’ve Done Enough’ & ‘I Have Enough’

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Jim Carrey said he would only take on another project that’s ‘really important for people to see’ but said he’s ready to move on from acting in a new interview.

Jim Carrey declared that he’s retiring from the acting and comedy worlds. “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” he said in a new interview to Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover on Thursday, March 31. The 60-year-old didn’t say the door is closed for good on other projects though, explaining that he would consider a script that was “important for people to see.”

“It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might,” the Canadian-born star noted to a stunned Kit. “I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he said during the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 junket.

Jim has had one of the most successful comedy acting careers in history, dating back to his stand-up gigs at the Toronto Yuk Yuk club. He was infamously passed on by Saturday Night Live in the 80s, but continued to hustle in the stand-up world, appearing on several late night shows — including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Carrey’s made a name for himself on In Living Color, which lead to his box-office breakout Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in 1994.

The project was quickly followed up by a string of hits including The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever and Liar Liar — cementing his status as one of the most successful lead actors of the decade. Jim continued the momentum into the early 2000s with Bruce Almighty co-starring Jennifer Aniston, and, of course, the forever-Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.