Breaking News

Will Smith Was ‘Asked To Leave’ By The Oscars After Chris Rock Slap & ‘Refused’

Beyonce appears on screen as she performs the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 94th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Mar 2022
Best Picture - CODA - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Chris Rock and Will Smith 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Actor in a Leading Role - Will Smith in King Richard 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

The Academy has now revealed that Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after slapping Chris Brown but refused.

An interesting new installment has developed in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars fiasco. Will was reportedly asked to leave by the Academy at the ceremony just after the slap had happened, as per Variety. However, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star refused to leave. He then went on to accept the award for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. Regardless of whether they tried to get him to leave or not, the Academy acknowledges they could’ve handled the situation differently.

Chris Rock, Will Smith
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. (Shuttershock)

This comes as the Academy is reviewing Will’s behavior and based on their finding so far, Will could face “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted.” The Academy has now apologized to Chris Rock for allowing the misconduct to happen. During his acceptance speech, Will apologized to the Academy for his outburst but didn’t address Chris at the time.

Since then, Will has issued a public apology on his social media. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he continued. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Related Gallery

Oscars 2022 After-Party Fashion: Photos Of The Best After Show Looks

Los Angeles, CA - Kim and Khloe Kardashian exiting Jay-Z's Oscar Party held at Chateau Marmont. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Rihanna and her baby bump arrive at Jay-Z's Oscar Party.Pictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale get cozy together along with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the Vanity Fair party held at the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. Jason and Kate seemed to be enjoying each other's company as they smiled and laughed. At one point, Jason takes off his jacket to put on Kate to keep warm from the cold weather. Pictured: Jason Momoa, Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi BACKGRID USA 28 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

He also addressed the Everybody Hates Chris star, writing, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he added. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

For those who didn’t witness “the slap heard around the world,” it happened as Chris was presenting at the Oscars. He cracked a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smithcomparing her to GI Jane due to her bald head. However, Jada has spoken publicly about how she has shaved her head after she was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease alopecia. Celebs and viewers alike have weighed in with differing and extremely split opinions on the slap but ultimately, it’s up to the Academy to decide Will Smith’s fate.