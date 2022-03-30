Tiger Woods Fans Think He May Compete At 2022 Master’s After He Reportedly Practices At Augusta

The PGA tournament would be Tiger’s first since his harrowing car accident in February 2021.

Tiger Woods fueled rumors he was making a return to golf next week at the Masters after he reportedly played 18 holes in Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday (March 29). The golf icon, 46, hasn’t participated in a PGA Tour since the 2020 Masters after he suffered a harrowing car accident in February 2021.

The speculation grew earlier this week as Tiger was still on the Masters’ website as one of the 91 starters for the tournament, which he’s won five times, most recently in 2019. To add to the rumor mill, Tiger’s private jet was spotted landed in Augusta. ESPN then reported the athlete was playing a practice round of 18 holes alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie and world number seven ranked Justin Thomas. The PGA Tour even tweeted a photo of Tiger swinging away at the storied golf course, captioning it, “Tiger Woods is practicing today at Augusta National.”

After the rumors started flying, fans on social media jumped into the fray. “I have no idea if Tiger Woods will play the Masters or not but I will say this,” posted one follower, before adding,” Chatter has reached a fever pitch that he is making a serious effort to do so. Just imagine if that man is announced on the first tee in less than 2 weeks.” Another shared, “If you’re wondering about who still moves the needle in golf, Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world a few days ago and didn’t trend on Twitter, while Tiger Woods took a plane ride today and has been trending all morning.”

And Tiger’s own peer, six-time major winner Nick Faldo, tweeted: “See Tiger has arrived at Augusta. If he plays, it will be off the charts and another one of the greatest moments at The Masters.”

If true, it will be a momentous return to competitive golf for Tiger after doubts about his career ensued following the near fatal crash. After his SUV flipped down an embankment in Los Angeles in February, 2021, Tiger was left with traumatic injuries to his right leg, open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw.

His only appearance in competitive golf since the crash was with son Charlie during the PNC Championship in Orlando over the Dec. 18-19 weekend in 2021. At the time, Tiger said he wouldn’t be able to play a full tour schedule after the accident. “I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again.”