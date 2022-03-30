Kelly Ripa’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Bangs Inspired By Pam Anderson During Oscars Special

Kelly Ripa debuted a brand new hair makeover featuring bangs, that was inspired by none other than Pamela Anderson.

Kelly Ripa completely shocked us when she showed off her new hair makeover during an Oscars special. The 51-year-old talk show host debuted bangs that were inspired by Pamela Anderson, 54, and her new look was gorgeous. Kelly’s hair was thrown up into a gorgeous messy bun with curtain bangs covering her face and framing her forehead.

Kelly posted a slew of photos to Instagram showing off her new hair with the caption, “She bangs (delayed post from a long work sleep-under).” Kelly looked gorgeous with her new hairstyle which had her bright blonde hair tossed up into a curly updo with wavy bangs in front. She styled the hair makeover, which was done by Ryan Trygstad, with a metallic purple, sparkly dress from The Vampire’s Wife.

Kelly’s dress featured short sleeves while the bodice was skintight and featured a high neck that was lined with a ruffled collar. The rest of the dress flowed out into a long, straight skirt while the hem was lined with tiers of ruffles.

Kelly’s hairstylist’s salon, Mark Ryan Salon, posted a side-by-side photo of Kelly and Pamela writing that the look was inspired by Pam Anderson from the ’90s and the comparison is uncanny. Pamela always had her blonde hair up into a messy bun with flowy bangs in front of her face, and Kelly looked just like her.

We were definitely surprised by Kelly’s new look considering she usually has her blonde hair down and pin-straight in a short bob. While the look was a total 180 from her usual style, we have to admit we are absolutely loving Kelly’s new ’90s inspired hairdo.