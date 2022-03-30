Chris Rock Spotted For 1st Time Since Will Smith Slapped Him At The Oscars: Photo

The comedian was seen in Boston as he prepares for his stand-up tour following the controversial night at the Academy Awards.

Chris Rock was spotted for the first time since he was slapped at Sunday’s Oscar’s by Will Smith after making a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian was photographed in Boston on Wednesday (March 30) where he is preparing for six sold-out shows on his Ego Death World Tour, as seen here. Chris kept a low profile in a black jacket, baseball cap, gray hoodie and matching sweatpants.

The outing comes days after Chris took to the Dolby Theater stage for the 2022 Academy Awards to present an Oscar when he made a quip about Jada’s close-cropped haircut — which she has openly discussed is a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia — comparing it to Demi Moore’s shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane. Immediately following the barb, Will walked on stage, approached Chris and smacked him across the face in front of the theater’s audience (and millions of viewers watching from home). Will returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth.” Less than an hour later, Will would return to the stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar for his work in King Richard.

During his acceptance speech, Will apologized for the incident to his fellow nominees and the Academy, yet didn’t mention Chris by name. It was only until two days later that he made a formal apology to Chris on Instagram, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.” He continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He also apologized to Venus and Serena Williams, after winning the Best Actor gong for portraying the family’s patriarch, Richard Williams. He then concluded his mea culpa by stating that he is a “work in progress.” Meanwhile, Chris — who is reportedly not pressing charges against Will at this time — has yet to make a statement on the incident.