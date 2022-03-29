Queen Elizabeth, 95, Makes 1st Public Appearance Since COVID At Prince Philip Service: Photos

For the first time since her recovery from COVID-19 — and rumors of her death — Queen Elizabeth stepped out in public to attend a service for her late husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was photographed out and about in public for the first time since she had COVID-19 in February. On March 29, the Queen attended a service in honor of her late husband, Prince Philip, in London. Various members of the royal family attended the service, and Queen Elizabeth was seated in the front row. She wore a green coat and matching hat for the event.

Inside the service, Queen Elizabeth was photographed both sitting down and standing on her own. Her black handbag was placed next to her feet as she took her spot in the front row. She followed along with the service as she read from a program, putting on her glasses to see better.

The last time Queen Elizabeth was photographed out in public was at the beginning of February, shortly before she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Following her diagnosis, it was reported by Hollywood Unlocked that the Queen had passed away, but those rumors were quickly shut down as the Queen made a virtual appearance on Feb. 23. She attended her first in-person event on March 7, but Prince Philip’s service is the first fully-publicized event that she’s attended since her COVID recovery.

Prince Harry did not travel home to the U.K. from California to attend Prince Philip’s March 29 service, although he did attend his late grandfather’s funeral in April 2021. Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more joined the Queen at the service. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also old enough to attend, and they sat alongside Kate and Will at the event.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday on April 21. In 2022, the Queen also celebrates her platinum jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. She will be the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.