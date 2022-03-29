See Pics

Queen Elizabeth, 95, Makes 1st Public Appearance Since COVID At Prince Philip Service: Photos

queen elizabeth
Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II opens the Royal National ENT and Eastman Hospitals, London, UK - 19 Feb 2020
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London Prince Philip Memorial, London, United Kingdom - 29 Mar 2022
Front row from left, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Princess Anne, Tim Laurence, and Britain's Prince Andrew, attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London Prince Philip Memorial, London, United Kingdom - 29 Mar 2022
Her Majesty the Queen arrives at Westminster Abbey to attend a thanksgiving service to The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip who passed away last year aged 99. Her Majesty attended the service with her son Prince Andrew. Queen Elizabeth arrives at service to her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, London, UK - 29 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

For the first time since her recovery from COVID-19 — and rumors of her death — Queen Elizabeth stepped out in public to attend a service for her late husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was photographed out and about in public for the first time since she had COVID-19 in February. On March 29, the Queen attended a service in honor of her late husband, Prince Philip, in London. Various members of the royal family attended the service, and Queen Elizabeth was seated in the front row. She wore a green coat and matching hat for the event.

queen elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service. ( Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock)

Inside the service, Queen Elizabeth was photographed both sitting down and standing on her own. Her black handbag was placed next to her feet as she took her spot in the front row. She followed along with the service as she read from a program, putting on her glasses to see better.

prince philip service
Royal Family members attend Prince Philip’s service. ( Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Queen Elizabeth II Through The Years: See The Monarch From The 1940s To Today

Princess Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II
PRINCESS ELIZABETH, NOW QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LEARNING TO DRIVE AT THE MILITARY POLICE CENTRE. PICTURES FROM THE PHOTO ALBUM BELONGING TO VIOLET WELLESLEY - 1945 PRINCESS ELIZABETH BEING TAUGHT TO DRIVE BY VIOLET WELLESLEY, MILITARY POLICE TRAINING CENTRE, CAMBERLEY, SURREY, BRITAIN
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (553817t) Queen Elizabeth II holding the Orb and the Sceptre in the Throne Room at Buckingham palace CORONATION OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY, LONDON, BRITAIN - JUN 1953

The last time Queen Elizabeth was photographed out in public was at the beginning of February, shortly before she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Following her diagnosis, it was reported by Hollywood Unlocked that the Queen had passed away, but those rumors were quickly shut down as the Queen made a virtual appearance on Feb. 23. She attended her first in-person event on March 7, but Prince Philip’s service is the first fully-publicized event that she’s attended since her COVID recovery.

queen elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth arriving at the service. (Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry did not travel home to the U.K. from California to attend Prince Philip’s March 29 service, although he did attend his late grandfather’s funeral in April 2021. Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince WilliamKate Middleton and more joined the Queen at the service. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also old enough to attend, and they sat alongside Kate and Will at the event.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 96th birthday on April 21. In 2022, the Queen also celebrates her platinum jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. She will be the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.