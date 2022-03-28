Jada Pinkett Smith Changes Into Gorgeous Sequin Gown For Oscars Party After Chris Rock Drama

Jada Pinkett Smith slipped into a nude sequin gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, after dealing with Chris Rock drama during the award show.

Jada Pinkett Smith swapped her green gown for a stunning, nude sequin gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27. Jada looked fabulous in the strapless sequin gown that had a low-cut sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Jada topped her look off with a sheer, nude cape that was fastened around her neck and flowed into a long train behind her. She accessorized with gorgeous diamond rings and earrings.

Earlier that night, Jada arrived on the red carpet of the Oscars wearing an emerald green Jean Paul Gautier Spring 2022 Haute Couture dress. The long-sleeve gown featured a tight, ruched bodice with a zipper down the front.

The bottom half of the dress featured a massive, poofy skirt with a thigh-high slit on the side that showed off her toned leg. She tied her look together with bright green, peep-toe platform heels and a pair of diamond earrings.

Jada managed to look fabulous for the after-party after all of the drama from earlier in the night. Chris Rock got on stage and joked, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” regarding her short hair. While Will Smith originally laughed, Jada looked unimpressed and a bit annoyed as she shook her head and shut her eyes.

That was when all of a sudden, Will stormed onto the stage and smacked Chris across the face. Chris seemed completely shocked and started laughing but then Will started screaming from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth.” Tensions were definitely high and Will went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard and then the couple attended the after-party in good spirits.