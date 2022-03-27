Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!

Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.

Now, hopefully on tonight’s red carpet, no one will mention any ‘entanglements’ to Will and Jada! Recall, Laverne Cox dared to bring up the publicized drama that surrounded Jada’s alleged affair with August Alsina, while she was married to Will, while chatting with the couple at the SAG Awards. As the Inventing Anna star ended her interview with the pair, she said her goodbyes and noted she was “looking forward to more Red Table Talks and entanglements.” Yikes! Luckily, Will and Jada just laughed it off, with the mother of two pointing her finger and saying, “No more of those!”

The couple truly do seem happier and stronger than ever as they’ve navigated awards season. Will did attend the National Board Of Review Awards solo in mid-March, where he won the Best Actor award for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. There, he spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what he learned while working with Serena and Venus Williams, that he will take with him the rest of his life.

“There was an interesting thing that they did while we were working on the film… they’ve learned how to motivate people, right? In the process of having gone through what they had to go through, and in how they were raised with their parents, they never push. They’ve learned how to inspire people to excel without pushing,” he told HL. “t’s a very special unique skill set, right? My father was military — everything was pushed, everything was pushed.”

Tonight, Will is a favorite in the Best Actor category for his portrayal in the film. This would his first win of the prestigious honor. Tune in to ABC at 8 PM ET to watch the Academy Awards!