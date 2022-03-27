Shawn Mendes Flies Solo At His First Oscars After Camila Cabello Split: See Photos

See Pics

Shawn Mendes rocked a classy suit while walking his first Oscars red carpet alone since his split from Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes is living by the philosophy “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” as he walked the Oscars red carpet solo. Shawn attended his first-ever Oscars not too long after his split with Camila CabelloFor his lone red carpet appearance, the singer rocked a black double-breasted suit jacket, matching pants and a bowtie.

In recent times, Shawn has admitted that he has struggled with being alone. He took to Instagram to vent about how his single status has impacted his mental health. “You don’t realize like when you’re breaking up with someone, you don’t think a certain thing. You don’t realize like all the sh*t that comes after it, which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m like in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like f**king on the edge?'” He vented.

“I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. Oh, I’m on my own now,” he continued. “Now I feel like I’m finally like, I’m actually on my own — and I hate that. That’s my reality.” Even though he’s down about his breakup, that hasn’t stopped him from exploring other relationships. He was spotted with a Camila lookalike just months after their breakup. They were spotted performing a beach ritual and then enjoying lunch together in Hawaii.

He also recently released a song about their breakup, making it seem like he had gotten over any heartbreak. The hit, titled “It’ll Be Okay” was released just two weeks after their breakup. Not too long after, Camil came out with her own breakup hit “Bam Bam,” seemingly signifying that they were done for good.

At one point, there was hope that the two would reconcile. Shortly after their breakup, they were spotted in Miami walking together. Apparently, they discussed the potential of reconnecting at the time. “When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. However, that has clearly not happened and the two are still riding solo.

 