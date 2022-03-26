See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Glows In White Lace Bustier & Says ‘Good Morning’: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian shone in a new selfie shared to her Instagram, where she rocked a blown-out bob and delicate white lace bustier.

Good morning, sunshine…or should we say Kourtney Kardashian? In a stunning new selfie shared to her verified Instagram, the star, 46, wished fans a good “mornin'” in her caption as she showed off her glowing skin and bouncing black bob in a sexy strapless bustier made from a delicate white lace material.

In the new selfie, Kourtney proved you don’t want to go against her in a smizing contest, working her best angles and lighting as she took a selfie in her sleek, modern bathroom. Kourtney’s look channeled old Hollywood glam from her dreamy short haircut to the small lace ruffles along the neckline of her bustier. But never one to shy away from that extra sex appeal, Kourtney modernized her look with sheer cutouts around the underbust of the bodice and a classic Y2K-style silver heart necklace.

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a new Instagram selfie where she rocked a blown-out bob and a white lace bustier.

In addition to the gorgeous beauty shot, Kourtney also shared two other images in the series. After the selfie, she included a screenshot of the track “Sway” by Julie London, a dancey track first released in 1963. Clearly, Kourtney has been enjoying her big band classics: Julie recorded an initial version of the track with the iconic Dean Martin. To complete the series, Kourtney also included a soothing and peaceful video clip of the California waves crashing against the beach. From her glam to her soundtrack to her setting, Kourtney is clearly the master of creating her own paradise.

On top of nearly 1.3 million likes, Kourtney also received love from sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, in the comments below the morning selfie. Hilariously calling out her big sister’s glam look, Khloe commented: “Damn Gina.” Kourtney’s lifestyle brand Poosh also showed its lady-in-chief some love off the job, commenting two black hearts from the website’s official Instagram account. Since founding the brand back in 2019, Kourtney has proudly continued to build her own space in the lifestyle commerce sector, even advocating for a “sex fast” she went on as part of a Poosh cleanse during a Mar. 3 interview with Bustle.