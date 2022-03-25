Breaking News

Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Rushed To Hospital: She Asks Fans To ‘Send Prayers’ After ‘Chest Pain’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans was rushed to the hospital for chest pain and she learned she may have an auto-immune disease called myasthenia gravis.

Jenelle Evans opened up about her harrowing trip to the hospital. The Teen Mom 2 alum revealed that she was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, March 24. She broke the news on her Instagram Stories (via Page Six), keeping her message brief as the events were transpiring in real-time. The reality TV star shared that she “was in the hospital all day yesterday for chest pain.” She promised fans she would provide them updates but asked them to “please just send prayers” for now.

As promised, she provided fans with some details explaining her test results and what they could mean.“New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis,” she wrote. The auto-immune disease causes extreme weakness and fatigue of muscles that are normally under voluntary control and is caused by a breakdown in communication between nerves and muscles.

People suffering from the auto-immune disease often experience drooping eyelids, difficulty with swallowing, difficulty with speech and weak arms and legs. While there is no cure for myasthenia gravis, there are ways that Jenelle could relieve her symptoms from the disease, if she ends up being diagnosed with it.

Jenelle also recently found answers for some of her other health issues. Back in February, she revealed she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. “For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” she told E! News. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Jenelle hasn’t had it easy when it comes to her and her family’s health. Her chronic pain was addressed on Teen Mom 2 and she had been looking for a solution for some time. Her son Kaiser also struggled with health issues in 2020. They learned that he had an infected abscess in his groin that had spread to his lymph nodes. Fortunately, it was able to be treated through antibiotics.