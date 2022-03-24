Dave Coulier Reveals He’s An Alcoholic With ‘Drunk’ Bloody Throwback Selfie
‘Full House actor’ Dave Coulier showed a gruesome injury he sustained while drunk and revealed how he came to realize he was an alcoholic and decided to quit drinking.
The Full House actor admitted that while the hours he spent drinking were blissful he definitely paid for it during the following two days. This is what lead to his decision to stop drinking. “I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” he continued. “I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”
He thanked his wife Melissa Coulier for her support and revealed that he is living a much happier, and still funny, life without drinking. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before.”
The actor, best known for playing Joey on Full House, and his post were met with nothing but support. Fans and friends flooded his comments section with congratulatory sentiments. Even one of his Full House castmates, Candace Cameron Bure left him a kind message, writing, “Love you and always proud of you.”