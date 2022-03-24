See Pic

Dave Coulier Reveals He’s An Alcoholic With ‘Drunk’ Bloody Throwback Selfie

Dave Coulier
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Dave Coulier attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 30th Annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit, Beverly Hills, USA - 16 Jun 2017
Dave Coulier, right, and Melissa Bring arrive at the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at Barker Hangar, in Santa Monica, Calif 2016 TV Land Icon Awards, Santa Monica, USA - 10 Apr 2016
Dave Coulier 43rd Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jan 2017
Dave Coulier arrives at the world premiere of "Disney's Planes" at the El Capitan Theatre on in Los Angeles World Premiere of Disney's Planes - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 5 Aug 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

‘Full House actor’ Dave Coulier showed a gruesome injury he sustained while drunk and revealed how he came to realize he was an alcoholic and decided to quit drinking.

Dave Coulier, 62, got vulnerable and opened up about a tough subject that he hasn’t discussed before. The comedian revealed that he’s an alcoholic and used to struggle with alcoholism. He even shared a selfie that he had taken after he got injured during one of his drunken escapades. His face was all bloody and he had huge cuts on his nose, under his left eye and on his forehead.
“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” he confessed in the caption of his post. “I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love – like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

The Full House actor admitted that while the hours he spent drinking were blissful he definitely paid for it during the following two days. This is what lead to his decision to stop drinking. “I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” he continued. “I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”

Dave Coulier
Dave Coulier on the red carpet. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

He thanked his wife Melissa Coulier for her support and revealed that he is living a much happier, and still funny, life without drinking. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before.”

The actor, best known for playing Joey on Full House, and his post were met with nothing but support. Fans and friends flooded his comments section with congratulatory sentiments. Even one of his Full House castmates, Candace Cameron Bure left him a kind message, writing, “Love you and always proud of you.” 

Related Gallery

Celebrities Drinking Wine: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego enjoy some fine Italian dining during a family dinner at the "Taverna Del Marinaio" Restaurant in Portofino. Zoe was seen thoroughly enjoying her Italian vacation as she sat at the table drinking a glass of wine and toasting the rather special occasion. Pictured: Zoe Saldana - Marco Perego BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rapper Post Malone has launched a rose wine range - inspired by his favourite tarot card. The tattooed hip-hop star teamed up with E & J Gallo Winery to unveil Maison No. 9. The collection combines 24-year-old Post's "love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé". The wine, from Provence in France, is said to be "light, high quality" and "accessible". He said: "Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. "Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it." Maison No 9 was created and developed in partnership with friend and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and Dre London, long-time music manager and Founder of London Entertainment. Experimenting with an array of grape varietals and developing over fifty blends, the final mix is a 2019 Méditerranée IGP comprised of 45% Grenache Noir, 25% Cinsault, 15% Syrah, and 15% Merlot. The blend of varietals produces an identifiable soft, light “Provencal Pink” color that carries intense aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, underlined by sweet French desserts once uncorked. Maison No. 9 provides a clean, dry drinking experience with a balanced crisp finish and round texture, according to a press release. Inspired by Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords which represents overcoming the daily challenges we all face, Maison No. 9 comes proudly in a sustainable all-glass packaging. The taller, sleeker extra flint bottle features an elongated neck and a custom solid glass closure. Designed in reference to battlements of a medieval castle near the vineyard, the unique fastening serves to help encourage re-use of the bottle. It will be available from June priced at $22, $45 and $90 USD respectively, Maison No. 9 will officially release in 750mL, 1.5mL and 3L. Mandatory credit Greg Reego/Maison No 9/MEGA Editorial usage only. 14 May 2020 Pictured: Po
Sofia Richie enjoys a glass of wine on the waterfront In Malibu as she splashed around in the waves with friends. 08 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie enjoys a glass of wine on the waterfront. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693280_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]