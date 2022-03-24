Dave Coulier Reveals He’s An Alcoholic With ‘Drunk’ Bloody Throwback Selfie

‘Full House actor’ Dave Coulier showed a gruesome injury he sustained while drunk and revealed how he came to realize he was an alcoholic and decided to quit drinking.

Dave Coulier, 62, got vulnerable and opened up about a tough subject that he hasn’t discussed before. The comedian revealed that he’s an alcoholic and used to struggle with alcoholism. He even shared a selfie that he had taken after he got injured during one of his drunken escapades . His face was all bloody and he had huge cuts on his nose, under his left eye and on his forehead.

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” he confessed in the caption of his post. “I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love – like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

The Full House actor admitted that while the hours he spent drinking were blissful he definitely paid for it during the following two days. This is what lead to his decision to stop drinking. “I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” he continued. “I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”

He thanked his wife Melissa Coulier for her support and revealed that he is living a much happier, and still funny, life without drinking. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before.”

The actor, best known for playing Joey on Full House, and his post were met with nothing but support. Fans and friends flooded his comments section with congratulatory sentiments. Even one of his Full House castmates, Candace Cameron Bure left him a kind message, writing, “Love you and always proud of you.”