Alysia Reiner Reflects On Final Season Of ‘Better Things,’ Her New Marvel Show & More

Alysia Reiner is one busy woman! The multi-hyphenate joined the HollywoodLife Podcast to discuss her various ongoing projects, including a Marvel show, ‘Better Things’ & ‘Shining Vale.’

2022 is going to be a massive year for Alysia Reiner! The busy actress has been hard at work on multiple projects, in addition to her incredible, nonstop activism. She took the time to join the HollywoodLife Podcast to discuss her ventures, and dished on the super secret Marvel show she’s been working on for Disney+! First, the actress reflected on the final season of Pamela Adlon‘s Better Things, which premiered in late February. “It’s been a bit heartbreaking because I love this group of humans so much and I love the family and Pamela created both,” Alysia recalled. “I think one of the magical things about this show is it talks about how we have blood family and friend family. The show is a really important piece of parenting and what it means to be a single working mother — you need a village.”

Alysia, who played Sunny in the series, told HL, “My experience is watching the show makes me a better person. And I guess that’s what Better Things is all about.” She added, “I would do 10 more seasons of this show, but the tricky bit is that the kids were all growing up and leaving the house, so I think that’s a different story, then.”

Just a few weeks after the premiere of Better Things, Alysia’s other newest project, Shining Vale, also premiered on Starz. The comedy-horror show starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, has Alysia in the role of Kathryn, Terry’s (Kinnear) “work wife” and “office crush.” “What I like to say is, ”What’s scarier — being possessed or your husband having an affair?'” Alysia teased. “Any horror fans will be delighted at all the easter eggs in the show. And for me, what is so fun about this show is that it’s a new genre that we’ve never really seen before. It’s a true horror comedy, and it’s really grounded and character-driven. I just love everything about it.”

In addition to these shows already on air, fans are anxiously awaiting more details on Alysia’s upcoming, super secret Marvel project. A leak revealed that the actress will be taking on an undisclosed role in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series due out on Disney+. “I can’t wait for you guys to see it. I love working on it. I love every human being involved. I love the story we’re telling,” Alysia gushed. “As an activist, you know me, I love projects talking about women, talking about immigrant stories, empowering young women. I’m so excited.” We absolutely can’t wait, ourselves!

In the meantime, you can tune in to Better Things on FX, Mondays at 10 PM ET, and Shining Vale on Starz, Thursdays at 10 PM ET! Listen to the full interview with Alysia Reiner on the HollywoodLife Podcast here.