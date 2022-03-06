‘Shining Vale’s Courteney Cox: I’ve ‘Never’ Had A Role With ‘So Many Layers’ In My Career

Courteney Cox opened up about her new role on TV miniseries ‘Shining Vale’ in an exclusive interview with HL.

Although Courteney Cox, 57, has been a staple on the Hollywood scene for decades, but as the star of STARZ’s new horror-comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ she said she’s ‘never’ had a role with ‘so many layers.’ Playing Pat Phelps, the suspicious matriarch of a dysfunctional family feels like a “dream” Courteney shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, revealing: “I feel like it was written for me.”

The show, which premieres with two back-to-back episodes at 10:20PMET/PT on Starz, follows Pat and her husband Terry, played by Greg Kinnear, as they move from the city to a small town, and into a house with an especially dark past. As Pat becomes more and more depressed (and perhaps, possessed) by the history of their home, she begins to fear horrors that are all too real. Rounding out the cast is Mira Sorvino as ‘Rosemary,’ a mysterious character who could be Pat’s alter ego or an insidious demon, and Judith Light as Joan, Pat’s mother. Gus Birney and Dylan Gage play Pat and Terry’s teenage sons, Gaynor and Jake.

Opening up to HL about her new role and future plans, Courteney shared some of the many reasons why she’s been so passionate about digging into the role of Pat. “She is a mother of a teenager, she is depressed. She is a writer that has writer’s block so she is feeling bad for herself, she is having marital problems and she has to start her life over again,” Courteney explained. And it is just something, to be able to go through what she goes through, especially through every single episode is just something I have never experienced.

When questioned about the possibility of a Scream 6, Courteney remained coy, although she noted there’s “so much more” she wants to do “in life.” But right now, Courtney assured HL, her focus is lasered in on ‘Shining Vale.’ “It is layered in so many ways. I am really proud of it,” she gushed. “I love the cast and the writing is incredible and it is fun.”