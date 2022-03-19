Mary J. Blige, 51, Reveals The Very Honest Reason Why She Doesn’t Want Kids

The Grammy winner, who was previously a stepmom to her ex-husband’s three children, gets candid about not starting a family of her own.

With her recent performances for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest, Mary J. Blige has very little free time on her hands. The Grammy winner recently revealed her hectic schedule and lack of free time is one of the reasons she isn’t looking to start a family anytime soon. “I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do,” the 51-year-old singer told E! Daily Pop. “I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.”

As for any future regrets about not having children to call her own, the “Good on You” hitmaker said, “I’m not there yet, so I’m good.” She added, “I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that.” To drive home the point, Mary also insisted she won’t be changing her mind in the future. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” she exclaimed.

Although she’s not looking to be a mother at this time, Mary was previously a stepmom to her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs’ three children. The pair married in 2003 and divorced 13 years later. The hip hop legend got candid about the split in her latest album Good Morning, Gorgeous and spoke about the process to the New York Times magazine in the beginning of March.

“I got a divorce, you know: OK, Mary, how’d you get through this? Because the world saw you go through all this,” she explained. “It’s an assignment for me to do that. It might not be everybody else’s assignment. But there are a lot of women who love me and respect me and follow me, and want to know — not the details, but how to get to the other side.”

She added, “I don’t think people care about the details too much. They just care about the part that they can relate to directly with you. “Me too, girl, me too.” They don’t even care about how you got on that floor. They just know that you were down there — with them. I just give them enough to say, “Me, too. I’m hurting too.'”

Overall, the new music direction has given her a sense of well-being. “It feels like this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” she told the outlet.