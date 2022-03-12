Mary J. Blige, 51, Stuns In Red Versace Bikini As She Hits The Beach In Miami – Photos

Glowing! Mary J. Blige was in paradise as she sizzled rocking a barely there two-piece swimsuit by Versace.

Mary J. Blige slayed in a red Versace bikini! The 51-year-old singer stunned as she sported the tiny two piece in Miami, Florida on Friday, March 11. Mary was oiled up as she lounged on a beach chair facing the blue ocean water, soaking up the warm sunshine. At one point, she totally closed her eyes and appeared to drift off, later sitting up on a white towel as she chatted with some girlfriends.

The “Real Love” singer kept her blonde hued locks in a high bun, with a red headband over top. She accessorized with a pair of glam hoop earrings and bracelets, accenting her long black manicure. Her nails and swimsuit also matched her customized Dior black leather book tote that featured her initials “MJB” on a red stripe. Other than a bit of oil on her skin, the GRAMMY legend appeared to be totally makeup free for her Friday beach appointment, showing off her picture perfect complexion.

The superstar is in Miami ahead of the Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest, which she’s scheduled to headline later tonight. Other artists appearing included rapper Rick Ross, H.E.R., SWV, The Roots and T-Pain.

Mary appears to be in better shape than ever, which is no surprise to her fans: the New York native has previously been open about her love of fitness, including weightlifting. “I like to look a certain way. So I have to do what I have to do,” she said to Health magazine ahead of her 50th birthday last year. “I do a lot of weights—heavy lifting. It keeps everything firm…” she explained.

Diet is also critical for Mary — but she doesn’t exclude the things she loves (particularly dessert). “I eat a lot of protein. I drink a green juice every day. I’ve been a vegetable eater since I was a kid,” Mary added. Indulgences include “vanilla ice cream and Coke. Or a fudge cupcake,” she hilariously added.

She commemorated her 50th birthday milestone with a series of super sexy gold swimsuit photos, once again posing on a beach! “Tough love is the therapy!” she wrote in the caption, looking more fabulous than ever in the wrap style top, low rise bottom and plenty of decadent jewelry including Cartier’s LOVE bracelets and a Juste Un Clou style.