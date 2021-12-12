Mary J. Blige, 50, Looks Amazing In Versace Bikini Enjoying Wine On The Beach — Photos

Mary J. Blige was a gorgeous sight to see while relaxing on a beach and flaunting her incredible figure in a gold and black patterned bikini

Mary J. Blige, 50, looked like she was having the time of her life during her latest beach outing! The singer rocked a gold and black Versace bikini and stylish black round-framed sunglasses while walking around and relaxing on the sand. She had her blonde locks pulled up into a high messy bun and rocked long green nails that perfectly topped off her look.

Mary was holding two bottles of wine while flashing a glowing smile in photos that were taken during the outing, and she hung out with others. At one point, she was sitting back on a lounge chair that was near a glass container full of water bottles and she continued to hold up her wine bottles for the cameras. It definitely looked like a great time under the sun!

Before Mary’s recent beach outing, she got attention for a different beach outing in Miami just two days ago. She wore a green and pink patterned bikini and had her hair in a similar style to her latest one. The youthful-looking star was holding her phone while walking around the area and looked confident and focused.

Mary’s relaxing visits to the beach are happening just two months before she is set to take the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA along with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar. The talented artist also recently announced that she’ll be releasing her 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, in Feb. 2022, and premiered two songs from the upcoming record, including “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.”

In a press release, Mary described her feelings about the new album and how “much fun” is was to create it. “Working on this new album has been so much fun,” she said in the release, per NME. “I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”