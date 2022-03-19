Dolly Parton, 76, Is Fabulous In Sequin Suit With Red Tassels At SXSW: Photos

The iconic country singer slayed at the concert just days after declining a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

Dolly Parton proved worthy of her icon status as she slayed once again during a performance at the 2022 SXSW Festival on Friday night (March 18) in Austin, Texas. The Grammy-winning country music star, 76, took the stage as part of the Blockchain Creative Labs Dollyverse event and didn’t disappoint the crowd of adoring fans. Rocking a fabulous sequin suit, Dolly played ditties from her new album Run, Rose, Run.

The cute crooner from Tennessee regaled the audience with her songs and stories, as she stomped around the stage in sparkling garb featuring red fringe tassels and gingham sleeves. Her trademark blonde bouffant was on point, per usual, and her makeup followed suit as well. During the concert, she picked up the guitar to sweep the crowd into a frenzy with her perfect plucking.

On the same day as the performance, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame denied Dolly’s recent request to have her name taken off the 2022 nomination list. The Hall of Fame said in a Tweet, “All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.” They added, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

After the names of possible inductees to the Rock Hall of Fame were announced, Dolly made a statement on Wednesday (March 16) saying she wants to withdraw from consideration. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” wrote Dolly, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and will be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy,” she continued. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband (Carl Thomas Dean) is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck, and thank you again for the compliment! Rock on!”

Either way, our vote is with Dolly!