Dakota Johnson Rocks Sheer Gucci Bustier For ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Premiere At SXSW: Photos

Dakota Johnson
Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Dakota Johnson attends the closing ceremony of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival , in Marrakesh, Morocco, 08 December 2018. The festival runs from 30 November to 08 December. 17th Marrakech International Film Festival, Marrakesh, Morocco - 08 Dec 2018
Dakota Johnson LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* Cold play star Chris Martin and longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson spotted at the Claridges Hotel in London on Wednesday night. The star can be seen wearing a shirt and tie along with a pair of chunky trainers and standout neon pink laces. Pictured: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American actress Dakota Johnson attends the premiere of The Lost Daughter at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 13, 2021.Lost Daughter Premiere, London, England - 13 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Dakota Johnson looked radiant when posing in a brown, tan, pink, and white patterned outfit along with a matching bustier as she attended the 2022 SXSW Festival in Austin, TX.

Dakota Johnson, 32, made quite an impression at the 2022 SXSW Festival in Austin, TX on March 18. The gorgeous actress stepped out to attend the premiere of her new film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the Paramount Theatre in a stylish brown, tan, pink, and white patterned blazer over a sheer bustier top and matching patterned flared out pants from Gucci. She also rocked black heels and accessorized with a necklace and dangling earrings.

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson at the ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ premiere. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The daughter of Melanie Griffith also had her brown hair up with some loose strands and added dark eyeliner and dark pink lipstick to her look. She stopped and smiled for cameras as she mingled with co-stars like Evan AssanteOdeya Rush, and Vanessa Burghardt on the red carpet, as well as co-star and director Cooper Raiff.

Dakota’s appearance at the Cha Cha Real Smooth premiere comes as the film is already getting rave reviews. The feature focuses on “a directionless college grad embarking on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter, all while learning the boundaries of his new gig as a bar mitzvah hype man.”

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson in another photo at SXSW. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Before she turned heads promoting her new movie, Dakota got attention for speaking out about her longtime romance with Chris Martin. The doting girlfriend is generally pretty private about her love life but told Elle that they both lead a busy lifestyle, which makes her appreciate when they do get quiet time alone.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” she said in a Dec. interview with the outlet. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

As far as what that partying looks like, Dakota admitted it’s not as wild as one may think. “I’m like, it’s Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do,” she explained. “I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me.”