Dakota Johnson Rocks Sheer Gucci Bustier For ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Premiere At SXSW: Photos

Dakota Johnson looked radiant when posing in a brown, tan, pink, and white patterned outfit along with a matching bustier as she attended the 2022 SXSW Festival in Austin, TX.

Dakota Johnson, 32, made quite an impression at the 2022 SXSW Festival in Austin, TX on March 18. The gorgeous actress stepped out to attend the premiere of her new film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the Paramount Theatre in a stylish brown, tan, pink, and white patterned blazer over a sheer bustier top and matching patterned flared out pants from Gucci. She also rocked black heels and accessorized with a necklace and dangling earrings.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith also had her brown hair up with some loose strands and added dark eyeliner and dark pink lipstick to her look. She stopped and smiled for cameras as she mingled with co-stars like Evan Assante, Odeya Rush, and Vanessa Burghardt on the red carpet, as well as co-star and director Cooper Raiff.

Dakota’s appearance at the Cha Cha Real Smooth premiere comes as the film is already getting rave reviews. The feature focuses on “a directionless college grad embarking on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter, all while learning the boundaries of his new gig as a bar mitzvah hype man.”

Before she turned heads promoting her new movie, Dakota got attention for speaking out about her longtime romance with Chris Martin. The doting girlfriend is generally pretty private about her love life but told Elle that they both lead a busy lifestyle, which makes her appreciate when they do get quiet time alone.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” she said in a Dec. interview with the outlet. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

As far as what that partying looks like, Dakota admitted it’s not as wild as one may think. “I’m like, it’s Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do,” she explained. “I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me.”