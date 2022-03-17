Kandi Burruss Finally Addresses NeNe Leakes’ Claims That Bravo & Andy Cohen Are ‘Racist’

In a new interview, Kandi Burruss spoke out against NeNe Leakes’ harsh accusations against Bravo. Kandi also called out her former co-star for claiming she was ‘the highest paid Housewife’ on ‘RHOA.’

Kandi Burruss appeared on Sirius XM’s The Clay Lane Show on March 15 and refused to co-sign NeNe Leakes‘ accusations of racism against Bravo and Andy Cohen. “Realistically, I don’t agree,” Kandi, 45, said about her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, who quit the show a second time after season 12 in 2020. “Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree,” she added.

Kandi went on to reveal that “for years,” NeNe, 54, would allegedly “brag about being the highest paid Housewife” to her fellow cast members. “Definitely she would tell everybody she was the highest paid on our show,” Kandi explained. “With that being said, you can’t brag about being paid the most out of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right.”

The Kandi & The Gang star continued, “When you look at a job, a lot of times you equate that with your pay. And this is technically a job, so if they’re paying you what they’re supposedly paying you all these years, you can’t come back and say, ‘Oh, they treated me unfairly,’ because you didn’t get something else that you wanted. That’s why I cannot agree with that.”

Kandi, who has been on RHOA since season 2, explained that back in the day “multiple women” (not just NeNe) were getting paid well to be on the hit reality show. “It’s certain things that you may not like, certain things that you may want to try to do better, but, overall, to say that they were racist I didn’t agree with that at all,” she said.

Following her latest RHOA exit, NeNe went on the warpath against Bravo. In Sept. 2020, after Andy Cohen discussed NeNe’s TV future with Wendy Williams on Watch What Happens Live, NeNe accused Andy of being “racist” and a “master manipulator.” She had also claimed that Bravo “forced” her out of RHOA.

Obviously, NeNe’s not starring in the next season of RHOA. But Kandi is, as are Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross. Season 14 is expected to premiere in May.