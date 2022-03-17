‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Tee Tee Reveals Why Egypt Has Yet To Meet Her Son

Egypt Criss and Tee Tee Francis have a sit-down after all their drama in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ Egypt hopes to mend the fences with Tee Tee once and for all.

Egypt Criss and Tee Tee Francis have been through a lot together, and Egypt is ready to put the past in the past. Egypt comes to see Tee Tee and congratulates her cousin on her wedding. “I’m sorry that I couldn’t be there, but I’m glad that you still had a special day. I wouldn’t want to come in and make anything uncomfortable,” Egypt says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 17 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

Egypt is well aware that there’s an “awkward tension” with Tee Tee. She hopes it’ll pass soon. Egypt asks about Tee Tee’s son, Laith. She mentions that she hasn’t met Laith yet. “Egypt not meeting Laith is unfortunate, but I definitely don’t bring any negativity around my son, so until things are better, if they get there, it’s just how it’s going to be,” Tee Tee admits.

Egypt tells Tee Tee that she just wants to “get back to where we originally were.” Egypt wants to get a good sense of where Tee Tee’s head is at so they can move forward. Before they really get to talking, Tee Tee goes to grab her wine.

Egypt is hoping that Tee Tee will warm up to Sam Mattick again, even after everything that’s happened. “Since Tee Tee use to get along with Sam, I feel like since it’s happened once it can definitely happen again,” Egypt says. Egypt and Sam recently got married in Las Vegas. Their nuptials will be seen in an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

The synopsis for the March 17 episode reads, “Angela plans for baby number two and visits a fertility doctor. Tee Tee and Egypt’s rivalry comes to an unexpected head. Egypt rushes to marry her fiancé Sam even though Sam faces serious jail time.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.