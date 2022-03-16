Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Spark Engagement Speculation With Diamond Ring Photo

Tom Hiddleston’s girlfriend Zawe Ashton was recently seen with a large diamond ring on her finger while posing for a selfie at the BAFTAs. Are wedding bells ringing for the couple?

Are Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton engaged to be married? When the pair attended last weekend’s BAFTAs, they took a photo with host AJ Odudu and, in a photo you can see below, the second of the series, Zawe wore one very large diamond ring on that finger! While taking photos on the red carpet in her stunning pink cape gown, Zawe seemed to hide her hand away, and no ring was seen, but the latest selfie which featured the actress’s ring sparked so much speculation the Daily Mail reported their being engaged!

Tom and Zawe, however, have yet to confirm the supposed news. HollywoodLife has also reached out to their representatives for comment.

News of Tom and Zawe’s relationship first broke in 2019, when it was reported that they had been dating since February of that year, by The Sun. The pair were spotted out and about in New York City, as they co-starred in the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s 1978 play Betrayal, which debuted in London’s West End prior to coming across the pond, via Variety.

While Tom has been wow-ing worldwide audiences since arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011’s Thor, his 37-year-old girlfriend is also quite an accomplished star herself! As a star of the stage and screen, Zawe made her TV debut in 1995 with a small part in the British sitcom Game On, but she’s gone on to plenty of recurring characters as she’s gotten older. More recently, she played Claire Pascal in the Netflix mini-series Wanderlust and also played Oona in the most recent season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Although Tom has charmed audiences for over a decade as Loki in a slew of Marvel movies, his sweetheart will also now make her MCU debut in 2023 with The Marvels, originally revealed as the main villain of the Captain Marvel sequel in February 2021, according to Deadline.