5 Things

Zawe Ashton: 5 Things To Know About Tom Hiddleston’s Girlfriend

The British actress’s romance with the ‘Loki’ star has been going swell since the two were spotted together in 2019. Find out everything you need to know about Zawe Ashton here!

Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend Zawe Ashton couldn’t seem more in love. While Tom has been wow-ing worldwide audiences since arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011’s Thor, his 37-year-old girlfriend is also quite an accomplished star herself. The 40-year-old Night Manager star arrived with Zawe for the UNICEF Blue Moon Gala on Wednesday December 8. Tom sported a tux, while Zawe was gorgeous in a white gown with gold leaf designs. Find out everything you need to know about Zawe here.

Tom and Zawe stun at a 2021 gala. (Tom Dymond/Shutterstock)

1. Zawe is an actress

While Tom may be a household name globally, Zawe is a star of the stage and screen (both big and small). She made her TV debut in 1995 with a small part in the British sitcom Game On, but she’s gone on to plenty of recurring characters as she’s gotten older. She as Violet “Vod” Nordstrom in the English show Fresh Meat from 2011 to 2013, but more recently she played Claire Pascal in the Netflix mini-series Wanderlust, via IMDb. She also played Oona in the most recent season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Her film roles include Josephina in the Netflix horror satire Velvet Buzzsaw, which she was awarded with the “Brit to Watch” award at the Newport Beach Film Festival. In 2011, she was nominated for the “Most Promising Newcomer” award at the British Independent Film Awards for her performance in Dreams of a Life. She’s also had parts in movies like Greta, Nocturnal Animals, and Blitz.

2. She’s a writer and poet

Zawe revealed that her writing career began when she was 17 and entered poetry slams in a 2009 interview with Afridiziak. Other than poetry, she’s written numerous plays, including For All Those Women Who Thought They Were Mad, which was performed at the Royal Court Playwriting Festival in 2009. “Everyone on their little journeys is trying to find some kind of family. Find connections and find their place,” she told Afridiziak, when asked what the play was about. In 2019, Zawe released her first book Character Breakdown, which the description says chronicles “a version of her life,” and it received a blurb from Lena Dunham, who called it “very great.”

Zawe is also a very respected actress, who will make her MCU debut in 2023. (Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

3. Tom and Zawe seem to have gotten together in 2019

News of Tom and Zawe’s relationship first broke in 2019, when it was reported that they had been dating since February of that year, by The SunThe pair were spotted out and about in New York City, as they co-starred in the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s 1978 play Betrayal, which debuted in London’s West End prior to coming across the pond, via Variety.

4. She’s joining the MCU

While Tom has charmed audiences for a decade as Loki in a number of Marvel movies, his girlfriend will make her MCU debut in 2023 with The Marvels. Zawe was revealed as the main villain of the Captain Marvel sequel in February 2021, according to Deadline. She also has the upcoming movie, which will star both Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson listed on her IMDb. Even though her character has yet to be announced, she’s sure to win over audiences when she makes her debut in the superhero franchise.

5. Her grandfather was the President of Uganda

While Zawe grew up in London, her grandfather Paulo Muwanga was actually a political figure in Uganda. Paulo, who died in 1991 at age 67, was her mother Victoria’s father, via The Guardian. His term as president was incredibly brief, lasting only 10 days from May 10, 1980 to May 22. He was the vice president of the country from December 1980 until July 1985, and he also very briefly served as  the Prime Minister, with a similarly short term from August 1, 1985 until August 25 of that same year.